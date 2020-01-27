advertisement

Cars

January 27, 2020 against Johnna Crider

advertisement

A new study from AAA in Canada tells us that EV owners will no longer buy vehicles with fossil fuels. The new survey shows that 96% of survey respondents say they would buy or lease another EV the next time they have to buy another car. This research has also shown that 40 million Americans are interested in buying electricity. The price of electric vehicles keeps them away – no fear of the range. This is why government incentives and tax credits are vital when it comes to the acceptance of EVs.

This study is 100% accurate https://t.co/ERrLOaIeTJ

– Gabriel R. (@tesla_addicted) January 26, 2020

The only two Canadian provinces with EV incentives of $ 5,000 or higher are BC and Quebec, and they also have the highest number of EV sales in the country.

The new study shows that 75% of EV owners charge at home.

AAA also discovered that when it comes to people with range anxiety, this fear is alleviated as soon as people actually sit in the driver’s seat of an EV and realize that in today’s technologically advanced world their fears were unfounded. Things are easier. The study also found the costs of driving an EV compared to the costs of driving a vehicle using fossil fuels.

The cost of driving 24,000 km (nearly 15,000 miles) in an EV is around $ 546, compared to $ 1,255 for a somewhat equivalent gas vehicle.

Other things that the study discovered are that EVs do not need as much maintenance as ICE vehicles and that if EVs are maintained according to the recommendations of automakers, the repair costs are just under $ 1,000 annually.

When it comes to purchasing an EV, AAA recommends visiting and testing dealers. There are dealers who even sell used Teslas. One way in which many experienced EVs go electric is through friends and family who control them. This is the critical way to switch people.

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy and help you live the rest of your life in peace.





About the author

Johnna Crider Johnna Crider is a Baton Rouge artist, collector of precious stones and minerals and a Tesla shareholder who believes in Elon Musk and Tesla. In 2018, Elon Musk advised her to “Believe in the Good.”

Tesla is one of the many good things to believe in. You can find Johnna on Twitter









advertisement