advertisement

Although we are still nearly a year away from the release of the next Apple iPhone line-up, data about the iPhone 12 line-up from 2020 is already piling up, such as the fact that the line-up from next year seems to be the most extensive that Apple has offered. We noted here that Apple can release no less than six different iPhone 12 models in the new year, while analysts from Wedbush Securities followed this on Monday by raising their price target for Apple’s stock from $ 325 to $ 350 per share. Why?

A simple reason: 5G. “We believe that iPhone 11 is just the front of this current” super cycle “for Cupertino with a slate of 5G smartphones unveiled in September that will open the locks on iPhone upgrades around the world that continue to underestimate the Street,” write the Wedbush analysts.

According to Wedbush’s supplier controls, we may see a “double digit increase” for the expectations of the total units, or an increase of at least 10% on an annual basis. In terms of hard figures, the Wedbush analysts think that 200 million units are the “starting point,” and that 350 million iPhones may have an upgrade in store.

advertisement

If the presence of 5G in the iPhone 12 line-up does indeed encourage a so-called upgrade super cycle, here is another factor that can help: the best Apple insider in the world has also predicted in recent days that the impact of 5G is not really have a lot of influence on the prices in the iPhone 12 line-up, whereby analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of TF International Securities suspects that they will not really see much price increases.

The 5G-related components can make it anywhere from $ 30 to $ 100 per device to make every new iPhone handset, but Kuo recently wrote that he doesn’t think Apple will reflect that in the prices of the 2020 models. In addition, it is also worth pointing out that, according to Rosenblatt analyst Jun Zhang, most iPhone 12 models are available in two variants – one with 4G and one with 5G.

Meanwhile, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives appeared on the CNBC program Squawk Box on Monday to predict: “We are only halfway through what I think is a super cycle.”

He thinks Apple will release at least four 2020 phones that can support 5G. This is all in line with the results of a recent Piper Jaffray survey, which showed that of the 1,050 current iPhone owners, 23% said they would upgrade to a $ 1,200 5G iPhone. That is an increase of 18% in the participants who said the same thing earlier this year.

Image source: Ray Tang / LNP / Shutterstock

advertisement