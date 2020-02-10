advertisement

New rules for Wales

New rules are in place for the 2020 season to help protect the increasingly endangered and endangered stocks of salmon and sea trout in rivers in Wales.

The provisions remain valid for 10 years and mean that all salmon caught by rods and nets must be released alive with minimal injury and delay.

Measures have also been taken to protect sea trout in many rivers, in which all sea trout over 60 cm caught on rods are to be released alive.

Peter Gough, Chief Fisheries Advisor, said: “Our salmon stocks have been in serious trouble and have dropped to historically low levels. The same applies to 70 percent of our sea trout stocks. Every spawning fish is important. “

“We also want to work with communities involved in our river environment to protect our fisheries for future generations. The rules of procedure will be a positive step in protecting the portfolio. “

Input requested for the next IFI business plan

The public is invited to contribute to the formulation of the next Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) 2020-2025 business plan. The aim of the consultation process is to create a strategic framework in which the vision, policy, values ​​and direction for the next five-year period are set.

The 2010 Inland Fisheries Act requires the IFI to provide the minister with an ongoing five-year plan for approval.

Dr. Byrne, managing director of IFI, said: “We will use the business plan to efficiently carry out our mission to protect, manage and conserve our fishing resources for the future generation.”

For more information on submitting applications, please visit https://www.fisheriesireland.ie/Notices/submissions-to-ifi-s-corporate-plan-2020-2025.html

fishing exhibition

Don’t forget to visit the fishing show at the National Show Center, Swords, Co Dublin, this weekend (Saturday and Sunday). This year’s exhibition, which has been taking place for more than 20 years, promises to be the largest exhibition for recreational fishing in the country and to take care of game, lake, coarse and predator.

Based on the fishing host Paul Young, Paul Procter and Scott Mackenzie will be sharing his advice on tackle at the Ardaire Springs booth.

One of Young’s main tasks focused on developing the groundbreaking NX1 single-handed rods, while Mackenzie is available for “try before you buy” and casting tips.

Philip Jackson and Cathal Hughes, former world champions and feeder master finalists, will present a master class for rod fishing in the casting pool. on experience of catching the big one.

Get your fishing tackle, invest in a new rod from fishing companies across the country, or upgrade a fishing boat with the best brands.

Lifeboat Training

Chris Parker, a crew member at Lough Derg Lifeboat Station, recently traveled to RNLI College in Poole, Dorset to complete the emergency course where crew members were trained on various key topics.

The training is funded by the Lloyd’s Register Foundation, a non-profit foundation that has committed to fund the course for a second five-year period through December 2020.

This additional donation of € 1,208,400 has brought their total support to just over € 2,804,400 since 2008. In the meantime, more than 3,000 crew members have received the training.

Alex Evans, RNLI’s life-saving manager, said: “We are so grateful to the Lloyd’s Register Foundation for funding this important part of our crew’s training. It gives our volunteers the security of saving lives in the most difficult conditions.”

Charity Contest

The Waterford City and County Trout Anglers’ Association is holding a charity competition for the Down Syndrome Association in Kilmeaden on March 7th, where fishing will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registration forms can be found on the club’s Facebook page. Places are limited.



