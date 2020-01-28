advertisement

In the seven years since the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, pressure on lawmakers by a gun control movement has resulted in hundreds of new laws being passed on gun safety. The momentum to regulate weapons picked up again after the shooting, almost two years ago, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, which marked the end of what the one could call the era of “thoughts and prayers”. In the months following Parkland, more than 30 states and the District of Columbia signed gun safety bills. Virginia, home of the National Rifle Association, was an exception. Last spring, after a mass shooting in a municipal building in Virginia Beach, Republicans rejected a gun control bill during an emergency legislative session that lasted less than ninety ten minutes.

In November, the Democrats won control of the Virginia general assembly for the first time in more than two decades, after waging a fierce campaign on gun control measures, including the universal background check, the ban on assault rifles and “red flag” laws that allow authorities to temporarily confiscate weapons from a person who poses a threat. Everytown for Gun Safety, the gun control group founded by Michael Bloomberg, spent two and a half million dollars in Virginia in 2019, eight times more than the National Rifle Association.

Virginia is a polarized state, with a dense liberal population in Richmond, on the outskirts of Washington and around its universities, and a conservative majority in its rural areas. In the weeks following the elections, a reaction erupted. Dozens of counties and municipalities have declared themselves “sanctuaries” for gun rights, a language taken from the immigrant rights movement. The gun rights group known as the Virginia Citizens Defense League tripled from eight thousand to twenty-four thousand, and called on gun rights activists to assemble on January 20, Martin Luther King , Jr., Day, in Richmond. The holiday is known as Lobby Day in Virginia, when citizens walk the halls of the Pocahontas State Office Building and speak to their legislators about their concerns. V.C.D.L. has participated in Lobby Day since 2002 and has attracted a few hundred members in recent years. This year, fear began to grow among government officials that the ranks of activists would include those intending to commit violence. Groups promoting Lobbying Day included anti-government militia organizations, the Oaths and the Three Percent; Alex Jones, right conspiracy theorist and founder of InfoWars; and several organizers of the Uniting the Right rally in Charlottesville in August 2017. Online, people have threatened violence. Accelerating neo-Nazis described the occasion as a possible spark to a second civil war. On January 15, the state’s Democratic Governor, Ralph Northam, declared a temporary state of emergency, banning all weapons on the capital’s territory. On January 16, the F.B.I. arrested three members of the white supremacist group Base who were heading to Richmond for lobby day with hundreds of rounds of ammunition. As word of the arrests spread, the V.C.D.L. announced that several militias had offered “free” to provide security, but that the group would rely on police, “not to mention enough citizens armed with handguns to take control of a modern country average height”. participating at the same time praised the safety of the event and prepared it as for a battle. As unprecedented as the demonstration is, it occurs because the gun rights movement has lost ground in a purple state. A disaster would ruin them. A success story could provide a model for gun rights activism in Virginia and the country.

advertisement

In the evening of Sunday January 19, the V.C.D.L. gathered for his annual dinner before Lobby Day, at the Hibachi Sushi and Supreme Buffet, inside the Westland Strip Mall. There were steam tables, a carp pond under painted murals, glittering shrimp under heat lamps, sweet and sour sauces, simmering stainless steel jello tubs and weapons in holsters. In the back room, arms rights activists ate plates filled with egg rolls, breaded shrimp, lo mein, peanut brittle, pineapple and fries. The dinner, which is usually a local affair, felt like a national banquet. There were supportive state legislators from North Carolina and activists who had driven as far as Missouri and Florida. “They are normal Americans, not racist and marginal enemies,” said Pam Liner, of Morven, Georgia. Liner sells cattle for a living and has a special affection for donkeys, which she delivers to customers up and down the east coast. She heard about the rally on television and decided to come alone. her friends were too afraid to join her.

.

advertisement