We have been informed throughout the year that a) the ACC does not work and b) the Big Ten are historically good.

So the new polls come out and what do we see? Three ACC teams in the top 10 coaches with Duke # 3, Florida State # 9 and Louisville # 10.

The best rated Big Ten team? Michigan State at # 14.

They also have Maryland (# 17), Ohio State (# 19), Michigan (# 20) and Iowa (# 24).

He gets votes for the first time this season, only AP: Virginia Tech at five.

It’s fair to say that they’re better from top to bottom, but if you break down the top ten, it looks like this:

ACC-3

Big 12: 2

SEC: 1

Great West: 1

PAC-12 – 1

Mountain West – 1st

Great East – 1st

Big Ten – 0

Baylor has moved up to number two and we think we owe the program an apology. A few years ago, Scott Drew had a great talent that seemed to pass every major test. So we called the Bears Team Stupid.

Well no more Drew is not recruiting at this level, but he is getting better results. Hats off to him and the Baylor program, because they are just kicking their butts and getting better.

