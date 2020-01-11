advertisement

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – Iran’s recognition that it shot down a Ukrainian airliner, killing 176 people, has raised new questions about transparency in the Islamic Republic and what led to abandonment commercial flight.

While his paramilitary Revolutionary Guards took responsibility, a commander also claimed to have warned Tehran to close its airspace amid fears of American reprisals against Iran, launching ballistic missiles at Iraqi bases housing American forces.

The same Guard commander also said that he had raised the possibility of his forces shooting down the plane as early as Wednesday morning. However, Iranian air accident investigators, government officials and diplomats have all denied for days that a missile had shot down the Boeing 737 operated by Ukrainian International Airlines at Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran.

advertisement

“No missiles were launched in this area at the time,” said Hamid Baeidinejad, Iranian ambassador to the UK, in an interview with Sky News on Friday, calling for further questions regarding the allegation. absolutely unacceptable. “

Then, the story changed early Saturday morning, as the Iranian military staff said the theft had been “unintentionally targeted due to human error”.

Baeidinejad then apologized on Twitter.

“In my statement yesterday to the British media, I conveyed the official findings of the responsible authorities in my country that missiles could not be fired and hit the Ukrainian plane at this time,” he wrote. . “I … regret having passed on such erroneous conclusions.”

But even acknowledging the killing, a statement from the military and the Guard later claimed that the attack raised the question of who knew about the attack and when. General Amir Ali Hajizadeh of the Guard’s aerospace program said he had told his superior that “the simultaneous launching and crashing was suspicious”.

Hajizadeh’s immediate superior would be the commander-in-chief of the Guard, General Hossein Salami. In the end, the Guard responds only to the supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who acknowledged the missile strike, citing a report by the Iranian conventional armed forces.

Yet even the statement by the military itself raises questions, as it stated that the flight had moved “very close to a sensitive military location” belonging to the Guard.

“The altitude and direction of movement of the flight was like an enemy target, so the plane was unintentionally targeted due to human error,” the statement said.

However, the flight data for each Ukrainian International Airlines flight departing from Tehran since early November shows that the flight followed a similar altitude and flight path, according to the flight tracking site FlightRadar24. Planes leaving Imam Khomeini Airport regularly take off to the west, as did the Ukrainian flight.

Hajizadeh said that anti-aircraft battery troops mistook the flight for a cruise missile, even though the plane was traveling at just over 500 km / h (310 mph). Cruise missiles travel at faster speeds. He also said that the missile strike crew had “only 10 seconds” to make a decision and that their radios were scrambled, which he did not specify. Iran regularly interferes with satellites and other signals.

Nine other flights took off from the airport early that morning before the Ukrainian airliner without problems. Hajizadeh said the Guard suggested that Tehran should close its airspace because it had “prepared for a total conflict” with the United States, although officials have taken no action.

Analysts questioned the decision in the days after the shooting.

“The first thing a country should do if the military conflict escalates is to close the sky to civilian flights,” said retired Ukrainian general Ihor Romanenko, a military analyst. “But it results in serious financial losses, fines and forfeits, so a cynical approach has prevailed in Iran.”

Hajizadeh’s comments also suggest that the Revolutionary Guards have resumed using a missile test base at Bidgeneh, the location of the anti-aircraft battery that fired on the plane. An explosion at the base in 2011 killed 17 people, including one of the main commanders of the Iranian ballistic missile program, Brig. General Hassan Tehrani Moghaddam.

The Guard enjoys broad autonomy in Iran. He is proud of his aggressive stance, whether it was tense encounters with the U.S. Navy in the Persian Gulf or shooting down an U.S. military surveillance drone last summer. Concerned about the attack, the United States Federal Aviation Administration re-issued a warning about flying over Iran just days before the slaughter, warning that “identification errors” remained a risk.

And while the United States had struck a few days earlier, killing Iranian Guard General Qassem Soleimani during a drone strike in Baghdad, they did not retaliate the night of ballistic missile strikes. However, that didn’t stop Iranian officials like Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and others who tried to blame “the United States. Adventurism” for Iran hitting the plane.

advertisement