advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Jerald Zabala and Christine Hallasgo chose gold medals on King and Queen Sunday in the National Milo Marathon final in Tarlac Plazuela.

Zabala improved from second place in last year’s race and became the fastest man in this edition. With 2:31:16 he prevailed against Richard Salaño in a photo finish. Just a second later, Salaño crossed the finish line.

advertisement

Jeson Agravante won the bronze medal at 2:31:55.

“I wasn’t really afraid of the race, I was more afraid because there were a lot of spectators and I was surprised because this is my first Milo Marathon king,” said Zabala in Filipino with a laugh.

Zabala, who participated in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, said he trained for a month to prepare for the Milo race.

“After the SEA games, I went to Mindanao to train because I wanted to fulfill my dream,” said 31-year-old Zabala, who comes from Cagayan de Oro.

Hallasgo, meanwhile, emerged as the queen of the field and dethroned Mary Joy Tabal, whose seven-year reign ended.

The gold medalist of SEA Games 2019 came in with a time of 2:52:23, while Tabal, the silver medalist of the female marathon during the SEA Games, came in second place with 2:58:49.

Christabel Martes finished third at 3:05:40 a.m.

“I never thought I would beat Joy Tabal because she is my idol,” Hallasgo said in Filipino. “I just kept a positive attitude and whatever happens, I would give everything.”

Hallasgo and Zabala each won 500,000 pesos in cash.

continue reading

LAST STORIES

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, please contact us.

advertisement