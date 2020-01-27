advertisement

Rental prices in the Calgary area are adapting to an increase in new purpose-built rental buildings.

File / Postmedia

It was a banner year for new purpose-built leases in Calgary.

A recent report by Urban Analytics shows 19 new projects launched in the city and Airdrie in 2019, adding 2,602 new units to the market.

“Comparatively, within 2018, we’ve only seen six releases that brought 543 units to the city,” says Andie Daggett, Alberta’s rental market data manager at Urban Analytics.

“So in 2019 we’ve definitely seen a boom in rental development.”

Only the fourth quarter of last year saw more growth than the whole of last year.

“Looking at just the fourth quarter, we have tried seven releases, which brought 799 new units to market,” she says, adding that the quarter is traditionally a slow time for departures due to the holiday season and cold weather .

Given all the new supply, the occupancy rate for the city caught at 85 percent.

“It’s the lowest occupancy rate we’ve seen in the city since we started tracking the purpose-built rental market, and that can be explained by the many beginnings of the project,” she says.

While the figure translates to a vacancy rate of 15 percent, it should be noted that it does not reflect the overall vacancy rate for the city, which remained stable in 2019. The latest Canadian Mortgage and Housing data from Canada released this month show that the city’s vacancy rate, since October last year, remained at 3.9 percent.

The difference between the two levels, Daggett explains, is that the Analytics vacancy rate only applies to units created for new purpose in the market in recent years.

Since 2012, 61 projects have been started in the city for the rental market, adding 3,082 additional units.

“So CMHC is tracking far more units than we do.”

However Daggett adds that growing new product options is good news for all tenants. In particular, abundant supply has helped keep rental prices in check. The average rent in the new market was $ 1.97 per square foot in the fourth quarter of the year, which was the same price in the third quarter, and slightly below the second quarter, when the cost was $ 2.01 per square foot.

Moreover, the market remains highly competitive – favoring landlords.

“We’re still seeing a lot of competition among developers as to who can provide the most unique facilities.”

Daggett points to Central Park by Hines, which has an outdoor, high-roof pool.

“This is definitely pushing the boundaries,” Daggett says. “There have been older leases with outdoor pools, but it’s nice to see new developments including those amenities.”

Other new projects are offering more concierge services than before, including the provision of groceries.

“We’re looking at developers becoming a little more creative in what they’re willing to offer,” she says. “It helps to increase their rents.”

The effect is being seen throughout the market. Despite new builds being added to the overall set of units, CMHC rental data from this month showed that rents per month increased last year to $ 1,181 per month from $ 1,149 in 2018.

It’s a small increase, and Daggett adds, “There’s still a lot of variety out there for landlords to find something to suit their needs.”

