ORWIGSBURG, Pa. – A supermarket chain with stores in our region sells a new product that should make it easier to fold a lid with a stubborn jar.

No matter how strong you are, we’ve all had to deal with this situation. We are going to open a jar with something and it takes maximum effort to get it open. Boyer’s food markets are testing a new product designed to eliminate all that stress and effort.

“It’s clear that in people with arthritis, older people, people who don’t have the strength to open a jar anymore, it really helps and I think that’s what we’re all trying to do – helping people make it easier to shop and make it easier to cook at home, ”said Anthony Gigliotti, Vice President Sales and Marketing of Boyer.

Go to one of the 18 Boyer’s Food Markets stores and you’ll find Darci’s pasta sauce packed in new easy-to-open jars. The patented design called Eeasy Member of the company CCT is equipped with new jarring technology, allowing customers to easily open the lid and start cooking.

By pressing that push button at the top, it breaks the vacuum seal, making the pots easier to open. Customers we spoke to at the Boyer’s store in Orwigsburg are a big fan of the concept

“I think it’s a great idea and it makes it much easier because I’m having trouble opening the other cans. I think everyone should try it,” said Jean Brossman.

CCT says it has identified Boyer’s as a distributor for the Eeasy Lid jars, in part, as its customers grow older. The pots are also 100 percent recyclable.

