OTTAWA – A new poll suggests conservative voters are much clearer about what they want in a new leader for their party than who should fill that job.

The Leger Market poll suggests 29 percent of determined Conservative voters do not know who will choose to head their own party.

Of the two major Tory constituencies, former Prime Minister Stephen Harper is not running, and former interim leader Rona Ambrose is undecided.

They both also ran the pack among all Leger Canadians surveyed, out of all partisan loyalty, and in the third was former Cabinet Minister Peter MacKay.

But the poll suggests Conservative supporters have more decisive views on what their new leader should do: 82 percent want a focus on maintaining a balanced budget and 63 percent want to reduce the number of immigrants to Canada.

Leger polled 1,554 Canadian voters between January 3 and 7, but the poll cannot be assigned a margin of error because polls from Internet panels are not random samples.

This report from the Canadian Press was first published on January 8, 2020.

