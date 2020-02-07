advertisement

A potential program to restore some of the long-lost railways in the county is being studied by a local MP, Derbyshire Live can only reveal it.

Sarah Dines, the new Member of Parliament for Derbyshire Dales, met with Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps to discuss the possibility of reconnecting cities with rail links that disappeared in the 1960s.

Derbyshire Live can exclusively reveal that at the top of Ms. Dines’ priority list is the Matlock to Buxton line, which was closed in 1968 by the Minister of Labor for Transport, Barbara Castle.

The government has launched a review of the country’s railways with the goal of reversing some of the cuts made by Richard Beeching during a railroad reshuffle in the 1960s.

Darley Station, opened in the late 1800s, was reopened in the 1990s and is used by Peak Rail’s heritage service

And Ms. Dines has made it her task to assess the opinions and appetites of her constituents for the reopening of a line from Matlock to Buxton, before considering presenting the proposal as part of the government review.

She told Derbyshire Live: “The reopening of this railway line could be an incredibly exciting opportunity for Derbyshire, but we have to weigh all the positives and consider the negatives.

“I have been contacted by several residents to request this and there are many interesting ideas that could benefit the Derbyshire Dales.

“I am studying the thoughts of the voters of Derbyshire Dales and I would welcome any opinions on my parliamentary email at sarah.dines.mp@parliament.uk”

The idea will likely meet with mixed reception in Derbyshire, with many campaigning for the line to be restored for several years.

A petition on Change.org to reopen the 12-mile line gathered 13,422 signatures and the plan was also presented by the Campaign for Better Transport in a report on how expanding the rail network could bring economic benefits.

However, the Peak District National Park spent £ 3,785 million less than nine years ago to re-establish the tunnels along what is now the Monsal Trail, a popular access route that runs alongside the old railway line. of the railway.

Peak Rail, based at Darley Dale, also operates a historic fleet of steam engines along part of the route, from Matlock to Rowsley.

Last month, Shapps launched the Conservative government’s £ 500 million funding pledge to bring back historic rail lines, which he hopes will reconnect isolated communities across the country and improve access to jobs and education.

The Matlock-Buxton line, if restored, departed from the existing station and passed through the current and former stations of Darley Dale, Rowsley, Bakewell, Hassop, Great Longstone, Monsal Dale, Millers Dale, and then met the existing station at Buxton .

From Buxton, passengers can easily take the existing route to a larger station in the city of Manchester.

It is unclear whether other connections off the Buxton line, such as the old rail service to Ashbourne, which is now the Tissington Trail, are being considered as part of Ms. Dines’ discussions.

