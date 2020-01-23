advertisement

The Holocaust is one of the greatest inhumanities of humanity. The horror has Long was limited to monochrome – but newly colored pictures hit the tragedy of Auschwitz.

According to the Auschwitz Memorial and Museum, around 1.1 million of the 1.3 million deported to the notorious location during World War II were murdered – one million of them were Jews. Crammed into trains before being worked to death, starved, gassed, and killed in medical experiments, they were killed on an industrial scale.

On January 27, 1945, Soviet soldiers entered to free the living from their merciless detention. However, pictures taken only a year earlier illustrate the dignity of the camp down to the smallest detail.

The historical images show prisoners wearing the infamous striped outfits that have long been associated with the camp, as well as Jewish families with large Star of David badges on their chests.

The pictures were taken by a photographer who was sent to the camp in 1944. It is one of only two known images of the extermination process in Auschwitz-Birkenau.

Since then, they have been restored and colored for a two-part documentary about Channel 4, Auschwitz Untold: In Color, which has lasted 75 years since the camp was liberated. The program, narrated by actor Sir Ben Kingsley, will include 16 survivors who tell “exceptional accounts of survival and resistance to all odds in their own voices”.

Sheldon Lazarus, development producer of the documentary, said:

The 16 survivors featured in this series tell their extraordinary accounts of survival and resistance to all odds in their own voices. Accompanied by remarkable colored footage from the archives, we hope that this series will help remove a barrier that separates contemporary audiences from the reality of the Holocaust so that we never forget the atrocities of the past.

With the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz in 2020, we considered it really topical and important to bring the indescribable stories of the Holocaust to life in a new way.

The main director and producer David Shulman told Metro that he wanted to make a documentary with “as much contemporary resonance as possible … to make this story accessible to a younger audience and to give the people in the footage more humanity”.

The Holocaust – the National Socialist campaign to dismantle, separate and exterminate the Jewish population in Europe – claimed six million lives, with Auschwitz playing a major role. When it was finally liberated, it had more than 40 warehouses and sub-warehouses.

Auschwitz Untold: In Color will air on More4 on January 26 and 27 at 9:00 p.m., with a 90-minute special on Channel 4 on January 29 at 10:30 p.m.

