Twelve meters of the old Swarkestone causeway was destroyed when a car crashed and overturned on its roof.

Damage to the bridge over the Trent River in southern Derbyshire was less than two days after the accident.

Councilor Linda Chilton, who represents the area on Derbyshire County Council, says the bridge is now in “unsafe condition”.

She says repairs to the bridge and subsequent road work nearby to lay a gas line will cause “chaos” for motorists.

She said: “In fact, I ran into the accident and my car was stopped at the north end.

“I informed the road safety team of the county council.

“My concern is to make sure that no one has been seriously injured or killed.

“The number of cars has increased enormously on the roads with developments and will cause quite a bit of chaos.

“I was receiving emails and phone calls about the bridge, so I know our team was busy.

“There is a 12 meter parapet which is broken down and in a dangerous state.

“Since this is an ancient monument, we must deal with (the government’s Department of Preservation) historic England before anything can happen.

“We just want to protect the public from the gap. A lot of stones have been broken.

Swarkestone Bridge

(Image: Burton Mail)

“We have two-way traffic lights on the bridge because it is dangerous and higher, near the Bonnie Prince junction, (the gas company) Cadent is replacing a large gas line.

“Then we have to think about flooding, as is the case in a flood plain, over time, so a lot is going on.

“It’s not a big area for motorists at the moment.”

His comments come 10 years after the county council carried out a feasibility study on a Swarkestone bypass to free it from years of bottleneck congestion, mainly caused by heavyweights abusing the long Swarkestone bridge. one kilometer.

Every day, more than 15,000 vehicles cross the classified roadway I.

However, funding for the bypass has so far not been secured.

Councilor Chilton said, “We don’t want to get rid of the bridge, but it is not suitable for the 21st century, so we need a new crossing.

“We now have a new government, so who knows what we can do?”

The last accident occurred around 11:20 p.m. on Saturday, January 11. No one was seriously injured.

The bridge was closed until the arrival of the engineers and temporary traffic lights were placed at each end to control traffic. It reopened on Sunday.

It is hoped that the temporary traffic lights will go out in the next two days, said a worker at the site.

The scaffolding will then go up where the wall is broken so that traffic can flow normally.

An authorization from Heritage England will be required to obtain the stones required for repair.

An official on site said it could take a few months before work can begin to repair the bridge.

This happens while Cadent is laying a gas line near the bridge for the next few months, with two-way traffic lights in place.

.

