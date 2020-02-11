advertisement

Do you live in Churchill Heights? Do you have surveillance cameras? We are working to find Faye

February 11, 2020 11:38 am EST

(Cayce DPS, current clothing, right picture)

Cayce, SC (WOLO) – MPs and Cayce Public Safety are on site in and around the neighborhood where Faye Swetlik, six, was missing.

They also released a new picture of the six-year-old with the actual clothes she was wearing.

As the search continues, the Lexington County sheriff department asks everyone in the neighborhood to check security cameras.

TWITTER: Lexington Sheriff

Do you live in the Churchill Heights subdivision? Do you have surveillance cameras? We work with @Cayce_DPS and @CityofCayce to be 6 years old. Faye and we need your help.

Please call the hotline if you need tips or videos: 803-205-4444.

According to our local ABC Columbia crews, representatives of the Lexington County sheriff are present to ask the drivers what they know about Faye Swetlik, six years old.

At the entrance to the Churchill Heights neighborhood, officials and neighbors ask drivers who enter and leave the neighborhood what they know about Faye Swetlik and where she might be.

The search lasted 15 hours from Tuesday morning at 8 a.m.

Faye Swetlik was last seen at 3:45 a.m. on Monday afternoon. The authorities say she got off the school bus.

She was wearing a black shirt and spotted rain boots.

If anyone has information, the hotline number is (803) 205-4444.

