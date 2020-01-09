advertisement

New pet deposit fund among B.C.’s latest social welfare overhaul

Other changes include the merger clause that says people must be financially independent for two years

B.C. the government has uncovered a number of changes to income and disability assistance in an effort to reduce barriers for those who need access to programs.

The changes, which took effect Jan. 1, no longer include seeking seniors receiving social assistance to use Canada Pension Plan retirement benefits, if they are younger than 65.

The definition of what it means to be a spouse has also been changed, increasing the amount of time that two people may want together before their individual assistance drops to a low partner level, and allows two people to are separated but not divorced by law to access individual assistance.

The government has also introduced a pet damage deposit fund to help people find and maintain affordable housing.

Those who need help will also not be required to prove that they have been financially independent for at least two consecutive years before applying for assistance.

Adrienne Montani, provincial co-ordinator of First Call BC, said in a statement that this particular change will help young people out of the foster care system.

“Equally important is for other young people who do not have family support during this crucial time in their transition to adulthood,” Montani said.

The changes are part of B.C.’s poverty reduction strategy, which aims to reduce child poverty rates by half by 2024.

