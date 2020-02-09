advertisement

Alaska’s coach Jeff Cariaso believes the other teams in the PBA have a chance due to developments around the reigning Filipino cup winner San Miguel Beer and last season’s governor cup winner Barangay Ginebra. “It is unfortunate what happened to June Mar (Fajardo) and Greg Slaughter,” he said to some reporters on Sunday after a friendly game with Dankook University in Gatorade Hoops Center in Mandaluyong.

“Without mentioning too much, I think a lot of other teams think that way – that there is even a small window,” he added.

But Cariaso emphasized that such a circumstance is still only: “a window.”

“It will still depend on how you want to see it. Nothing should change at the moment whether these people are there or not, ”he said.

For the time being, Cariaso said he was concentrating on improving his protégés’ intimacy with one another, as they had “many new faces”.

He got a glimpse of where the aces are now in terms of cohesion after conquering visitors between 129 and 101.

New faces Mike DiGregorio and Robbie Herndon led the ranking with 24 and 23 points, respectively. Vic Manuel threw in 17 while incoming rookie Jaycee Marcelino had 15.

Alaska has barely passed the playoff race twice last year. The best result was achieved by the Governors’ Cup at the end of the season, in which the aces came in 7th.

The amount that Alaska, the PBA’s second most decorated franchise, could reach largely depends on Jeron Teng, whom the team announced on Sunday morning as its new spearhead, Dickie Bachmann. “We expect big things from him.” “He’s had a couple of years under his belt,” said Cariaso. “He is no longer a child. He has to understand that his role has to be a bit higher.”

“We play together as we do here. We always have a man who is capable and can rise if necessary. INQ

