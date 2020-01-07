advertisement

Chris English @CourierEnglish

Tuesday

January 7, 2020 at 3:15 p.m.

The new restaurant is being built at 101 Easton Road in Horsham.

advertisement

Applications for a new P.J. Whelihan’s Pub & Restaurant at 101 Easton Road, Suite 300 in Horsham, will be accepted early next month.

According to representatives of the PJW Restaurant Group from Westmont, New Jersey, who will operate the facility, around 80 jobs will be available in the new restaurant, including around 45 to 50 full-time jobs and the rest part-time.

Interested parties can apply online or visit the rental office at 102 Gibraltar Road, Suite 215, in the Pennsylvania Business Center, which is located on the same Horsham Square as the restaurant. Office hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday.

Positions to be filled include servers, hosts and line chefs.

advertisement