advertisement

media_play

New Orleans Pelicans fans sing MVP, while Zion Williamson lives up to the hype in the record debut

Zion Williamson’s long-awaited NBA debut for the New Orleans Pelicans will be remembered for a long time, thanks to the explosive minutes in the fourth quarter when the rookie scored 17 points in a row for his team, including four three points. Williamson, who was the No. 1 Drafts, missed the first 44 games of the season when he underwent knee surgery. He had the crowd sing on January 22nd at the Smoothie King Center “MVP” as he led the pelicans back to briefly lead the San Antonio Spurs in the fourth quarter. The 19-year-old American from North Carolina struggled with just five points in the first three quarters of the game before going scoring in the last quarter. He finished the race with 22 points, seven rebounds and three assists after only 18 minutes. Elias Sports noted that it was the most points per minute when an NBA player debuted in the time of the shot put. He was also the first player in history to shoot 100 percent from at least three three-point points on an NBA debut. The Spurs spoiled the fairytale start and fought back to win the game 121-117. Credit: Jeff Nowack via Storyful

advertisement