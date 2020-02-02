advertisement

The Allestree golf course will be closed if no one shows up to manage it in partnership with the Derby City Council.

The council launched a public consultation in January on the future of the course and also invited golf course operators to express their interest.

The course is located next to Allestree Hall, Grade II listed *, which is currently sold to a preferred bidder who intends to transform it into a wedding venue.

But the potential new owner of the hall does not want to operate the golf course, leaving Derby city council unsure of what to do next.

The consultation, which will last until March 23, identifies three possible options for the golf course.

These include:

The board continues to operate the golf course, which would require a significant financial investment in new facilities without guarantee of success and is not the preferred option by the administration;

Alternatively, the board could partner with a supplier, similar to the arrangement at the Sinfin golf course;

Or finally, the golf course is closed and removed and the course is returned to a park.

A view from one of the windows upstairs in the room overlooking the park and the golf course

In September of this year, the councilors agreed to launch a consultation on the options and the future of the golf course.

At the same time, it was agreed to invite third-party organizations to make viable business proposals, which offer a sustainable future for the golf course and that if no viable proposals are received, that the golf course be decommissioned and absorbed into the existing fleet.

Expressions of interest in the management of the golf course also end on March 23.

Until a decision is made, the golf club and its facilities continue to operate normally. It is hoped that the café will remain open to users of the general public park on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, until the end of March.

Councilor Mick Barker, a member of the firm for governance and licensing, said, “It is really important for us to hear from all of these people who are interested in the future of the golf course and the park in general.

“The golf course has been operating for many years with a significant loss and we can no longer afford to continue to operate as we have done before.

“I hope we can find an operator to run the course in a viable manner as we did at Sinfin and encourage people to consider submitting an expression of interest as soon as possible.”

Allestree Hall has been unoccupied for over 40 years and is in poor condition, requiring repair estimated at £ 2.8 million. It is listed in the Register of Heritage in Danger in Historic England.

To allow the repair of the hall, the council decided to sell it and all the associated outbuildings.

As a result, Allestree Hall has been marketed, offering potential buyers the opportunity to operate the golf course.

Following the marketing exercise, a preferred bidder was identified with a proposal to convert the hall and its additional buildings to a wedding hall only.

In September, the Cabinet approved the sale to the preferred bidder and this process is underway.

