‘Cobra’ – Broadcast each episode of January 17 on NOW TV

Robert Carlyle plays the role of a British Prime Minister who convenes the COBRA committee, including chief of staff Victoria Hamilton in response to a large-scale national crisis. When a power outage causes widespread violence and unrest, Britain’s greatest minds must come together to save the country in this action-packed political drama. The series also stars Richard Dormer and David Haig.

‘The Outsider’ – Streaming January

An HBO series based on the heartbreaking novel by iconic author Stephen King, “The Outsider” follows police detective Ralph Anderson who is faced with one of the most difficult cases he will ever face. Expect thrills and twists.

‘The New Pope’ – Weekly Streaming from January 12

John Malkovich joins Jude Law in following Oscar winner Paolo Sorrentino from “ The Young Pope ” and picks up where the previous series ended, with Pie XIII in a coma. Co-produced by Sky, HBO and Canal +, the series will also feature actress Sharon Stone and singer Marilyn Manson.

‘Avenue 5’ – Weekly streaming from January 22

Starring Hugh Laurie as Captain Ryan Clark, as well as Josh Gad, Avenue 5 is a “space tourism comedy set in 40 years into the future, when the solar system is everyone’s oyster.” The eight-week journey from Avenue 5 around Saturn comes to an abrupt end when the ship suddenly encounters technical difficulties, and it’s up to Ryan and his crew to calm the disgruntled passengers and find a way to deal with the unexpected events on board. From Armando Iannucci, the creator of “The Thick Of It” and “Veep”.

“Magnum P.I.” S2 – Weekly streaming from January, S1 available for streaming now

Following Thomas Magnum of Jay Hernandez, a former Navy SEAL who became a private investigator who occupies the guest house on the Hawaiian domain belonging to the famous author Robin Masters, the restart of the “ Magnum PI ” is back for an action more exhilarating.

‘Game Of Thrones’ – Play each episode of January 24

Watch this epic and award-winning story of lust, betrayal and bloodshed, following seven noble families as they fight for control of the kingdom of Westeros. As the land becomes consumed by political intrigue, the dark forces begin to stir beyond the Great Wall of the North. Watch each episode of the eight seasons on a set for the first time.

MOVIES THIS MONTH

“Instant family”

The couple Pete (Mark Wahlberg) and Ellie (Rose Byrne) adopt three children in foster care with eventful consequences. This dramatic comedy is the perfect choice for a family movie night.

‘We’

The visionary behind Get Out returns with an original nightmare, pitting an endearing American family against a terrifying and disturbing adversary: ​​lookalikes of themselves.

“Aladdin”

This live reinvention of the famous Disney classic on a street urchin that unleashes the power of a genius evokes all the magic of the original. This film is the perfect choice for lovers of nostalgia.

“The favourite”

Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz are rivals competing for the favor of Queen Anne, played by Olivia Colman in an Oscar-winning bend.

Shazam

A streetwise teenager struggles through adolescence – but just needs to shout a word to become a superhero – Shazam!

