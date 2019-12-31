advertisement

A new official teaser trailer for Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway has just dropped.

Listen.

Here is the official description of the trailer:

“At the beginning there are pictures of” Char’s Counterattack “showing the rivalry and the final fight between Amuro and Char, with the title song” BEYOND THE TIME (Over the Moebius Skies) “.

When we hear a piece of Hiroyuki Sawano’s background music, we see originally animated clips from the film “Hathaway”, including new fight scenes, and meet for the first time the protagonist Hathaway Noa and the main characters such as Gigi Andulcia and Kenneth Sleg Zeit.

As the saga continues from “Char’s Counterattack” to “Hathaway”, these images evoke a next generation reformation, along with the copy “His flash is the hope of mankind”.

As we reported in January, the series will adapt the novel series Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaways Flash by Yoshiyuki Tomino (1989-1990).

Tomino spoke about the project and said:

“30 years after I wrote these novels, they are finally being adapted to film. I’m so happy as an author. “

He also spoke about his works and the topics they contain are still relevant in today’s world.

“What decisions are necessary for modern society? The real world has not evolved and may even have declined. Because of all the Gundam fans who gave this story a chance to reappear, their issues can permeate society today. “

The series of novels follows Hathaway Noa, son of the commander of the Earth Federation, Bright Noa.

In UC0105, Hathaway is disgusted by the increasing corruption of the Earth Federation. He joins a terrorist organization called Mufti and quickly becomes its leader.

He piloted the prototype RX-105 – “Xi” Gundam and carried out attacks on high-ranking officials of the Earth Federation.

The film is directed by Shuko Murase, who previously worked on Ergo Proxy, Genocidal Organ and Witch Hunter Robin, among others.

The screenplay was written by Yasuyuki Mutou. The score is composed by Hiroyuki Sawano, who previously worked at Gundam UC and Attack on Titan.

The film will debut in Japan on July 23, 2020.

Are you looking forward to Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway?

