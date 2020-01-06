advertisement

Last year, reports about new Switch models spread like wildfire. According to those reports, Nintendo was working on a high-quality Switch Pro and a more affordable mini switch. The last of those two models was finally confirmed by Nintendo and launched in September as the Switch Lite, but the Switch Pro never came true.

We still don’t know when and if another Switch model will be launched (although the trend is for every major company to release multiple models over the lifetime of a console), but Monday, Taiwanese newspaper DigiTimes reported that Nintendo is currently working to a new Switch model scheduled to launch mid-2020. Supply chain sources claim that mass production of the unannounced model will begin at the end of the first quarter.

Technical reporter Takashi Mochizuki of The Wall Street Journal reported last August that “Nintendo has ideas for further updates of the Switch series” after the launch of the improved Switch with a better battery life and the Switch Lite, which were released in August and September respectively. Given that Mochizuki was right about the other two models, the fact that he encourages this report certainly adds some weight:

I reported in August 2019: “Nintendo has ideas for further updates of the Switch lineup after those two models to extend the platform’s life cycle”

DigiTimes on January 6: “Nintendo is reportedly planning to release a new model of Switch in mid-2020” https://t.co/giypufcW4A

– Takashi Mochizuki (@mochi_wsj) January 6, 2020

It is not surprising that a Nintendo of America Polygon spokesperson said the company “has nothing to say about this issue,” but it is clear that it will release a new Switch model this year. Sony and Microsoft have finally confirmed that their next-gen consoles – the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X – are launching this holiday season, and Nintendo will want some fresh new hardware to advertise when those consoles arrive.

Image source: Nintendo

