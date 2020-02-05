advertisement

The new NAFTA deal should be good for the Alberta agriculture industry as long as governments continue to fight protectionist sentiment from our larger markets, experts say.

Ian Kucerak / Ian Kucerak / Edmonton Sun / QMI Age

Canadian agriculture groups are urging federal politicians to move quickly to ratify the “new NAFTA” agreement currently before the House of Commons.

advertisement

But while the envisaged passage of the bill enabling the implementation of the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) will bring a measure of security to this country’s farmers and predators, experts say Canada must remain vigilant against the sentiment. protection in its main agricultural markets.

The CUSMA deal – which has already been ratified by the US and Mexico – preserves the tariff-free access to the North American market that Canadian dependent beef, pork and wheat farmers enjoyed under its predecessor, NAFTA.

This preservation of access is critical, said Fawn Jackson of the Canadian Livestock Association. While the Canadian beef industry sends to 56 countries, it remains heavily dependent on its number one client, the United States.

“We export 50 percent of our product, and 70 percent of that goes to the US,” Jackson said. “The largest trade of beef in the world, between Canada and the US, is therefore extremely important for us to keep that trade relationship stable and open.”

The CUSMA agreement is also good news for Canadian producers in that it provides existing rules of origin and NAFTA dispute resolution provisions remain intact. There is no provision in the new agreement reviving mandatory country of origin labeling – a US law that was repealed in 2015 after a successful challenge to the World Trade Organization by Canada and Mexico.

Angus red animals.

COOL, after being named the controversial labeling law, was a major thorn in the side of the Canadian livestock industry following its introduction in 2008. By some estimates, the industry lost $ 1 billion a year as a result of red tape. imposed by the legislation and the unfair cost advantage it gave American manufacturers.

Despite the repeal of the law, the issue of labeling the country of origin has never fully gone away. Last summer, a group of House Democrats wrote a letter to the US Trade Representative. Robert Lighthizer asking him to bring back COOL as part of the new NAFTA. R-CALF, a group of Montana-based cattle producers’ lobbies, also advocated for inclusion of meat labeling laws in the new trade agreement.

In December, following the ratification of the US trade pact, the International Union of Food Workers and United Traders (the largest union in the United States) issued a news release lamenting the lack of COOL requirements, saying , “A COOL-free trade deal is terrible for sustainable jobs and food security.”

Carlo Dade, director of the Canada West Foundation trade and investment center, said COOL was a “fierce” effort by some US producer groups to reduce Canadian imports. He warned that while CUSMA’s lack of COOL is a species victory for Western Canadian agricultural producers, Canada should not scrap its guard.

“I don’t think they will be able to bring him back. But if we do nothing to counter this and just believe that he has been resolved, it makes it more likely that this kind of action will build,” Dade said.

Related

Non-tariff trade barriers are a growing concern for Canada’s agricultural sector, Dade added. While China’s continued ban on Canadian canola, suspected to be linked to Canada’s arrest of a top Huawei executive, is the most high-profile example, other major food importing nations have blocked or imposed restrictions in recent times. . Italy has introduced the labeling requirement of its home country which has led to a sharp decline in Canadian hard wheat exports, while Prairie pulse growers have been hit hard by new pest control requirements imposed by India.

“These issues will always exist,” Dade said. “So we can’t just wipe our hands and say ‘NAFTA is done, we’re fine. “We’ll have to stay alert to push back and keep an eye on things like this in space, so we’re more proactive.”

Last June, Western Wheat Wheat Western Canada issued a news release estimating that for a period of 36 months, market losses as a result of non-tariff trade barriers in the agricultural sector cost Canada $ 3.7 billion. The group called on the federal government to use any diplomatic or legal action necessary, including retaliation for trade, to ensure that farmers have access to their products.

Alberta Pork CEO Darcy Fitzgerald said non-tariff trade barriers have the potential to cause “so much grief” for Canadian producers. But he added that he believes that in most cases protectionists are in the minority. Even in the case of COOL, for example, leading US farm groups such as the National Animal Calf Association and the National Pork Producers Council opposed the law.

“They know the value (of free trade),” Fitzgerald said. “At the end of the day, those few people who argue about that kind of thing aren’t the voice of many people. At the end of the day, quieter heads prevail.”

astephenson@postmedia.com

On Twitter: @AmandaMsteph

advertisement