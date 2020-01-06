advertisement

A brand new New Mutants trailer promises a lot of superhero horror as the mutant team is locked up in a psychiatric clinic.

Look here.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sbz8VP5c58w (/ embed)

advertisement

Along with the trailer, Disney and Marvel Entertainment also released two new pictures from the show that show the team of New Mutants trapped in the hospital.

Related: New Mutants: 5 Facts About Cannonball

The film stars Anya Taylor-Joy as Illyana Rasputin aka Magik, Maisie Williams as Rahne Sinclair aka Wolfsbane, Charlie Heaton as Sam Guthrie aka Cannonball, Blu Hunt as Danielle Moonstar aka Moonstar and Henry Zaga as Roberto da Costa aka Sunspot.

See also: New Mutants: 7 Incredible Facts About The Mighty, Powerless Danielle ’Dani’ Moonstar

The film shows Alice Braga as Dr. Cecilia Reyes and Happy Anderson as Reverend Craig.

We also have a new synopsis for the film:

“Twentieth Century Fox, in collaboration with Marvel Entertainment, presents“ The New Mutants ”, an original horror thriller set in a remote hospital where a group of young mutants are held for psychiatric surveillance. When strange events occur, both their new mutant abilities and friendships are put to the test when they try to bring it to life. “

See also: Wolfsbann: Who is the new mutant character?

The film is directed by Josh Boone and written by Boone and Knate Lee. It is produced by Simon Kinberg, Karen Rosenfelt and Lauren Shuler Donner with Stan Lee and Michele Imperato Stabile as executive producers.

Related: New Mutants: 5 Facts About Sunspot

The film will be released on April 3, 2020.

What do you think of this new trailer? Are you planning to try it out in the cinemas?

(Visited 48 times, 48 ​​visits today)

advertisement