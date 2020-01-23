advertisement

The new member for Bosworth is “very skeptical” about plans for a huge rail hub outside Hinckley, and says he could oppose these plans.

Dr. Luke Evans said he was very concerned about the impact on traffic and infrastructure of the Hinckley National Rail Freight Interchange, planned for a 440 acre site between the Birmingham to Leicester railway line and the M69.

The industrial park bordered Burbage Common and would operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, creating 8,400 jobs.

Dr. Evans said, “I continue to be very skeptical about the rail freight exchange project.

“I still have to meet with all interested parties, such as the Save Burbage Common group, to get the full impact of the proposals.

A rail terminal plan

“We have all heard the promises of economic benefits and jobs that will be created and these projections cannot be ignored.

“But neither can economic growth come at the expense of the lives of local residents.

“I have real concerns about the impact on our roads, our schools, our doctors and other essential services – mainly the infrastructure around Hinckley and Burbage; the loss of our campaigns and the impact on the lives of local populations. “

The project has been widely criticized by the district and parish councils of the region, in particular because of concerns about its impact on traffic, the depot to be served by a new expressway at exit 2 of the M69.

Dr. Evans was contacted about the rail node by Alison Searle, co-founder of the Save Burbage Common Action Group, before his election in December 2019.

A rail hub, an industrial zone and a new junction for the M69 near Hinckley are planned. Image: Google Street View

He said, “As a general practitioner, I strongly believe in an evidence-based approach to solving problems.

“I want to know more about the proposals for the project, but if the cumulative impact outweighs the benefits, I will strongly object to the approval of the plans.”

In the summer of 2019, residents reviewed highway development projects to mitigate the impact of the project, as part of a second round of informal consultations.

Developer Tritax Symmetry previously stated that statutory consultation would follow the second cycle, including “a fully motivated response to informal public consultation exercises”.

Options included building a connecting road from Junction 2 across the site and over the railway line to Leicester Road, which it would join near sports clubs outside from Hinckley.

There is also a bypass route from Eastern Villages Link, which would run between Stoney Stanton and Sapcote, from Stanton Lane to Broughton Road, or south of Sapcote from Hinckley Road to Sharnford Road.

The three roads would be single carriageway roads.

A map from the consultation documents for the proposed Hinckley rail hub showing the A47 link route and Eastern Villages link options.

Alberto Costa, MP for South Leicestershire, questioned some of his constituents who would be affected by the rail port, with the vast majority of respondents opposing the plans.

The plan will be decided by the Inspection du Plan rather than by the local authorities, taking into account the national importance of the project.

