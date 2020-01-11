advertisement

This week The Mountain West announced a new television contract that will include football matches on CBS Sports and Fox Sports. This is a departure from the previous agreement that granted ESPN rights to home games in Boise State, and also means that an attractive Florida matchup at Boise State could end up being a kick-off game for Big Noon.

Ron Counts broke the new deal here in the Idaho Statesman:

As of the 2020 season, CBS Sports will have the rights to Boise State and Fox’s away games to the Broncos’ home games. Games can be broadcast on CBS, Fox, CBS Sports Network, FS1 or FS2.

Boise State football has played 119 times on an ESPN-connected channel since 1999. The Broncos are unlikely to be on ESPN at least until a potential bowl game in 2020, as the only conference-free street game taking place in Marshall, the conference of which doesn’t have a deal with ESPN.

The move is associated with a significant risk in terms of audience numbers. Only five regular season games on FS1 saw 1 million viewers in 2019, compared to 66 on ESPN or its related cable channels. But Mountain West’s new deal will be lucrative for the conference.

The contract is limited to six years and, according to Mountain West Commissioner Craig Thompson, is $ 270 million. However, he declined to breakdown the distribution of the money among the 11 full-time members of the conference (Hawaii is a pure football member). According to Thompson, Boise State will continue to generate the same additional revenue it generated in the previous business.

Fox, who has the rights to Boise home games, is technically in the race to appear at Big Noon Kickoff, although there is an obvious time zone problem. Big Noon Eastern Time is 10 a.m. in Boise. Mark Silverman, president of Fox Sports, is already suggesting that the Florida State trip to Boise this fall on September 19 could be an ideal candidate, even if it means an early local kick.

Mark Silverman says Fox is working to make the Boise State-Florida State 2020 game in Boise a Big Noon kick-off. Fox brings his talent for the game to Boise (September 19). Remarkable: This is the last time that the home games of the BSU are negotiated separately from the rest of the MW.

– Chris Murray (@ MurrayNSN) January 9, 2020

Morning kick times are usually not what a school wants to do, but given the schools and the opportunity, it seems like we’ve already had a Big Noon kickoff set for a week.

(Idaho Statesman)

