LILLOOET, B.C.– Federal Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan visited the site of a massive landslide in the Fraser River in British Columbia on Friday on her first official trip since her appointment late last year.

She says the Big Bar disaster, northwest of Kamloops, has been a top priority and has been a key issue for the government since it was discovered in June because it threatens key salmon routes.

According to Jordan, the slide is the size of a 35-story, 18-story building, and it was “spectacular” to see the ongoing work of the provincial, federal, and First Nations authorities.

She also announced two expert working groups that will develop additional options for safe passage of fish if the height of the slide or the water speed block certain salmon populations at the beginning of this year’s migration season.

The Fisheries Department announced this week that a contractor, Peter Kiewit Sons ULC, will immediately begin redevelopment efforts, including rock breakup and removal, and will continue until late March.

The ministry did not select the contractor until December 31, although it had previously been said that the work would have to be carried out between December and March, but Jordan said the government had awarded the contract “quickly”.

“We know how important it is to do this work,” she said in an interview on Saturday, and met with representatives of Peter Kiewit Sons during her on-site visit.

They are already working on the site and are confident that they can make a difference in the next six to eight weeks, Jordan says.

“You have an extremely ambitious plan. It’s a very remote place, so getting there is a challenge. The weather is a challenge,” she adds.

“But that’s a priority. We have to do everything we can.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on January 18, 2020.

