Albuquerque – Senior Kiera Wilson came in .01m shy to match her home career to the highest level by hitting a 1.70m mark demanding to finish fifth in Friday’s event.

Wilson’s performance brought the road to the state of NM and the field team, which recorded the top four finalists on the first day of the tournament as a team hosted by New Mexico inside the Albuquerque Convention Center.

Senior Lani Wellplay placed sixth in the 400.05m with a time of 57.05, finishing in 0.03 seconds from her best personal chances. Meanwhile, senior Bristol O’Connor earned sixth place with a 16.83m mark.

Senior Alice Watkins also earned the 10th best weightlifting final. The native resident of Ariz Camp Verde registered a 15.87m mark.

Now Aggies will continue to the second and final day of the competition, which will start tomorrow at 9am.

