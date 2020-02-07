advertisement

Albuquerque – The Ages left their stamp on the first day of their return to The Duke City, competing in the UN Collegiate Classic on Friday night.

Senior Lani Welple set the new personal best at 400m, finishing seventh overall in 56.56 hours. His mark is tied for the sixth best performance in school history.

Whereas senior Corey Hanson and junior ess Dominguez, while claiming the top 10 finishers in each of the 3000s, Hanson finished ninth in personal best time, 10th. 11.04, and Dominguez finished 10th with 10. 15.63:

Redshirt senior Yemis Oroinin made the top 10 finish in weightlifting. He finished seventh with a mark of 17.54m.

The action continues tomorrow at the Albuquerque Convention Center. The second and final day of the meeting begins at 9am on Saturday. With a shot on the 30th and finishing the race on the track, finishing in the 4x400m relay 2. On the 30th.

