Albuquerque – Judging by its work this weekend, the NM State track & field program is ready for the Western Athletics Conference Indoor Championships.

Senior Brooke Wallace and freshman Dasha Robinson topped the conference charts with personalized efforts at the UN Collegiate Classic on Saturday.

Wallace competed in the 400m, finishing in the new individual best time of 55.99. His conference time is 0.49 seconds and is the third best in Agi history.

Robinson has the best WAC record this season with a triple jump with a big margin. His personal best efforts of 12.45 meters are almost one meter ahead of the competitors in the next annual competition (11.48 meters).

His mark is the second-best triple jump in school history and only behind Sandra Annan’s 13.14m effort, set in 2007.

Senior Nia Garcia, meanwhile, made a strong performance in the 60m hurdles. His time of 8.81, while not his personal best, is currently WAC’s best this season.

Sophomore Sam Ponds’ distance from a shot at 13.95m is now the third best in the conference this season. Those efforts are also ranked as the fifth best on the Aggies’ all-time scoring list.

The provinces of the North Atlantic are returning to Albuquerque next Sunday. The Aggies will compete in their regular season finale, the Don Kirby Invitational, on Thursday, February 13, and Friday, February 14, at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

