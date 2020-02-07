advertisement

MOSCOW, Idaho – The New Mexico State Swimming and Diving Team made the decision Friday night at Idaho State’s Western Athletic Conference 172-126 during its last regular season meetings.

“It is always a difficult matchup before the trip to Idaho, and despite the finishing mark, we have missed the best times of the season in many seasons,” said head coach Rick Pratt. “Unfortunately, we were not able to win enough events against a team that was swimming very well today. We had key individuals who were sick, but were still struggling to get to the bottom of our best double meet with free transfers 400 times. “Airam” was very good and adjusted the pair. Neza was swimming too hard today, and Jordan Andouzak looked strong. We need to rest more and keep practicing the details moving to the WAC, I’m sure we are doing the right thing. at the right time to achieve this. ”

In the 200 free players, Niza Kochijan won the first Agi of the day – 1. 54.85: First-year freshman Skylar Wells was coming close to winning another state NM, but 1 in 100 breasts. 05.48 lost one tenth of a second.

Senior Grace Laport spent the season’s top 10 in 1,000 free seasons. 35.18 and took third place. In 100 free games, Lily Araujo also recorded the best time of the season – 10. 37.56:

Agigan was also beaten by Jordan Andrusk, who took the 200th place with 2 points. 10.64:

The state of NM is currently preparing for the WAC Championships in Houston, Texas on February 26-29. Aggies finished second in the WAC Championships, and Alik Knag won the individual 200 backstroke.

