advertisement

History links

LAS CRAZY, NM – Senior Lashira trembles at the Western Athletic Conference Women’s Indoor Tour on January 20-26.

Last weekend, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Jr., in Albuquerque, NM, native of Peoria, Arizona, was in the middle of the night as he displayed his elegant position in NM and field year.

advertisement

Tremble set new personal best opportunities in the 60m hurdles and 200m races, batting the line in 7.44 seconds and 24.80 seconds respectively. His performance in the 60m hurdles is the second fastest time in program history and is ranked as the WAC’s best time this season.

While his 200-meter effort is the second-best WAC this year.

Slow February and indoor season for the agrarian season begins. The squad returns to action on Friday, February 7 and Saturday, February 8 in the UN Collegiate Classic.

For complete coverage of the New Mexico State track and field, follow us on Twitter (@NMStateXCTF), Instagram (@NMStateXCTF) and Facebook Like Us (NMStateTrackXC).

++ NM state ++

advertisement