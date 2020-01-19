advertisement

DENTON, TX – In their second game of the season, the New Mexico State women’s tennis team came out of North Texas at the Waranche Tennis Complex by a 6-1 decision Sunday.

None of Doubles’ three games went the way of Agigi, which allowed Mean Green to open a 1-0 lead into the singles.

After one game, Mean Green increased their lead when Gavi Kalaga found himself on the wrong end of Kexuan Zhou’s 6-0, 6-3 decision in the fourth. From there, North Texas came away with a point when Harsha Jala defeated Alexandra Hatchey 6-0, 6-4.

Senior Neus Torregrosa was able to reduce the North Texas lead to 3-1 by a 6-4, 6-4 victory over the Blackhawks in the flight, but Mining Green secured the victory when Lucia Khosipovich fell 6- who? Haruka Sasaki with six points, 2-1, 6-1.

Sophomore Chloe Gavino appeared in her final with Maria Ponomareva shortly after falling 7-5, 6-4, and Aggies closed out the match as Bella Nguyen left Sofia 6-2, 7-6, 14-12. Hummel in the top five in flight.

On Saturday, Feb. 1, the Agigans make their first appearance at the Enemy of the State of New Mexico, at noon at Agis Tennis Complex in the UK.

North Texas 6, NM State 1

Singles:

Harsha Challa by Alexandra Hatchey 6-0, 6-4:

Neus Torregrosa def. Hala Khaled Badvi. 6-4, 6-4:

Maria Ponomareva def. Chloe Gavino 7-5, 6-4

Kexuan Zhou def. Gavi Calaga 6-0, 6-3

Sophia Hummel def. Bella Nguyen 6-2, 6-7, 14-12

Haruka Sasaki def. Lucia Josipovic 6-2, 6-1

Repetitions

Alexandra Heczey / Hala Khaled Badwy def. Harsha Challa / Gavi Kalaga: 6-3:

Nidhi Surapaneni / Maria Ponomareva def. Chloe Gavino / Bella Nguyen 7-5

Sophia Hummel / Kexuan Zhou def. Lucija Josipovic / Neus Torregrosa: 6-4:

++ NM state ++

