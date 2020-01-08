advertisement

2020 Retro Jersey auction

LAS CRAZY, NM – Ever wanted to have a New Mexico State Men’s Basketball T-shirt? If so, your chance begins this Friday, January 10th, after noon (MT), when online retro-themed t-shirts online applications begin.

On Thursday, January 10, fans will be able to apply and have one of the athletes dressed in the game make their own. Bids must be completed by Monday, February 3, at noon (MT). Fans are encouraged to check the site frequently to see where their bid is throughout the auction. This is the second year the Aggies will be auctioned off their retro shirts. Last year’s auction offered bids totaling $ 13,940.

HOW IT WORKS!

There will be 15 T-shirts for auction, with the top-15 bidders choosing their preferred T-shirt in class, starting with the highest bidder. After the auction closes, the first fifteen bidders will receive a confirmation call with payment options.

** Note: If you are a native NM state player, you are not guaranteed their number if a higher bidder selects that number from you.

WHERE YOUR DEDICATED GIVES

The Aggie Men’s Retro T-Shirt is a partnership between Agi Athletic Club and 6th Man Club. All proceeds from the retro trainer auction will be split equally between the 6th Man and the AAC.

GG Athletic Club

The main mission of the Agi Sports Club is to cover the educational costs associated with providing a world-class educational experience to the Agi student-athletes at New Mexico State University.

Our goal is to train Agi student-athletes at NM State during and after their careers, inspiring our three core values:

Scientific integrity

Social responsibility

Competitive intensity

To join Agi Sports Club, please contact Chet Savage at 575-646-2569 or email. By mail: savagec@nmsu.edu.

6th CHILDREN’S CLUB

6th Man Club directly supports the men’s basketball program in New Mexico. The 6th Man funds are used at the discretion of the Men’s Basketball Coach and are solely for the benefit and use of the Men’s Basketball Men’s Program.

Please contact Becky Beach at 575-646-1447 or email to join. By mail beckv@nmsu.edu.

