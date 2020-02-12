History links

LAS CRAZY, NM – The final preparations for the Western Athletic Conference Indoor Championship is to bring Aguiges back.

The NM State track and field team concludes the regular regular season of 2020 with its third consecutive trip to The Duke City. The Aggies compete at the Don Kirby Elite Invitational, hosted in New Mexico on Thursday, February 13, and Friday, February 14, at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

The meeting will be broadcast by FloTrack.

Thursday’s action begins at 1 pm. long jump. The day ends at a depth of 200 m, which ends at 5 pm. On the 30th.

The second and last day of the meeting starts at 8pm on a Friday. On the 30th shot. The race ends on the track with a 4x400m relay at 2am. On the 30th.

ABOUT MEETING

During the two-day meeting, the Aggies will play against a number of the nation’s top teams, including hosts New Mexico, Oregon, Colorado, UCLA, Utah, California, Arizona, Washington, Washington, Stanford, SMU, Virginia Tech and North.

AGGIE UPDATE:

Senior Brooke Wallace and freshman Dasha Robinson meet hot this week. The two competitors have been named WAC Women’s Track & Field Athlete of the Week from February 3-3, as NM State for the first time since 2017 awakened the closing honor of the conference week.

Wallace last competed in the 400m race inside the UNM Collegegiate Classic inside the Albuquerque Convention Center, sixth with 55.99 new individual best times. His effort in the event is the third best in NM state history and is ranked as the WAC’s best time this season.

Meanwhile, Robinson represented the Aggies in the triple jump in the UN Collegiate Classic, finishing sixth in the new individual-best distance of 12.45m. The badge occupies the first place in the WAC at almost the whole meter.

Senior Lashira Trimble took home the winners of the “Female Athlete of the Week” competition a week earlier at the invitation of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Junior College in Albuquerque. He set new personal bests in the 60m hurdles and 200m races, batting the line in 7.44 seconds and 24.80 seconds respectively.

His 60m hurdles are his second fastest time in history, and he is the best time in WAC events this season.

