DENVER – After a monstrous weekend at the Western Athletic Conference, Gia Pack was named WAC Player of the Week for the second time this season, announced Monday.

This is the second honorable mention player of the week this season.

Packe averaged 27.5 points and 14.5 rebounds as the Aggies split a pair of home conference games. On January 16, he scored 25 points with 5-8 goals on 10 points and 10 boards against Utah Valley. Pock followed that up with a score of 30 points and 19 in a 83-65 victory over Seattle United on January 18. the fourth 30-point game of his career.

Ariz. The Phoenix state also moved to 7th position in the NM all-time scoring chart. He currently has 1,589 points for his career.

The Agigans return to the Pan-Armenian Center at 6pm. Thursday, January 23, with a screening at UT Rio Grande Valley.

