Game Twenty-two:

New Mexico State (15-6, 6-0 WAC) vs. CSU Bakersfield (10-11, 4-2 WAC)

Thursday, January 30 7. At 00. MT |: Pan Am Center (12,572) |: Las Cruces, N.M.

View | Listen | Live Stats |: NM State Playing Cards |: CSU Bakersfield Game Notes:

Opening tips

• Returning to the Pan American Center after a three-week absence, WAC’s leading New Mexico men’s basketball team sets its sights on a fifth consecutive victory, Thursday night, at 7pm. At 00. as they face league and California rival CSU Bakersfield in the court of Lu Henson.

• A number of television stations and online streams are scheduled to host the 20th consecutive showdown between the Aggies and Roadrunners, including FOX Sports Arizona Plus, FOX Sports Southwest Plus and FOX College Sports Pacific. Game-based streaming can also be accessed through the FOX Sports GO app as well as the WAC digital network. The commonality of all these broadcasts is that the dreaded duo of Adam Young and Russ Bradburg have to take on gambling and analytical duties.

• As has been the case for four decades, Jack Nixon plans to perform acting and analytics duties on the Broadcast Channel for Agence Slant. Locally, Nixon’s story can be heard on 99.5 FM KXPZ in Las Cruces.

• Outside Las Cruces listeners can access Nixon’s call at the Aggie Sports Network affiliate stations, which include 103.5 FM KNMZ (Alamagordo), 1150 AM KNMM (Albuquerque, 1240 AM KAMQ (Carlsbad), 1380 AM KHEY (El Paso), 1230 AM, 94.9 FM KYVA (Gallup), and 107.1 FM KMDS (Las Vegas) fans who in no area can find their broadcasts through the TuneIn app, which is available nationwide.

GAMEDAY PROMOTIONS:

• Thursday Evening is sponsored by GEICO Careers. KVIA will work as a slant media sponsor.

• The first 1,000 attendees open their doors at 6pm. At 00. get their hands on an exclusive NM State Aggies hat.

• Fans are encouraged to bring food donations with them to the Pan Am Center. All food collected will be donated to the Aggie Wardrobe, which helps state students face food insecurity. Some of the most desirable items are tuna and peanut butter, but all non-perishable items are welcome.

• All Nama State students will be eligible to win a $ 1,000 scholarship during the Grand Stands Orchestra.

70 SH SHU

• In addition to the 2019-20 edition of the Aggies, NM State team members from 1974-75 prepare for Thursday night at the Pan Am Center.

• Richard Robinson, Dexter Hawkins, Danny Lopez and Russell Lettes will return to Las Cruces to watch a flag as they remember their NCAA Tournament team rising in the Pan Am Center racetracks.

• This edition of the Aggies set a record of 20-7, which included 11-3 performances at the Missouri Valerie Conference (MVC). NM State’s lone league losses to Louisville (twice). A team that made it to the quarter-finals and lost to UCLA (75-74) and Wichita State in that round. in a match that was decided by one point (64th on January 25).

• The Aggies produced a pair of six-game winning seasons and received a maximum bid for the NCAA Tournament, where they coincided with seventh-ranked North Carolina in the opening round.

CIRCLES |: NEW MEXICO STATE v. CSU BAKERSFIELD

Overall vs. CSU Bakersfield |: 17-2 (.895)

In Las Cruces, N.M. |: 9-0 (1,000)

At Pan Am Center |: 9-0 (1,000)

Bakerfield, CA | 5-1 (.833)

In the center of Icardo | 5-1 (.833)

In neutral areas |: 3-1 (.750)

Last match |: NMSU 71, CSU-B 70 (OT) 2.7.19

Last NMSU Victory |: 2.7.19 |: 71-70 (OT)

Last NMSU Home Victory |: 2.23.19 |: 88-79:

Winning the Last NMSU Road | 2.7.19 |: 71-70 (OT)

Last CSU-B win |: 2.9.17 |: 73-52:

Recent CSU-B Home Victory |: 2.9.17 |: 73-52:

Last CSU-B Road Victory |: nobody

The Greatest Margin of Victory (NMSU) |: 26 |: 69-43 at 2.8.18

Largest Debt Limit (NMSU) |: 19 |: 73-52 on 2.9.17

Current row |: NMSU won five

The last five games |: 5-0 (1,000)

The last five home games | 5-0 (1,000)

The last five away games | 4-1 (.800)

The last 10 games |: 8-2 (.800)

The last 10 home games |: 9-0 (1,000)

The last 10 away games | 5-1 (.833)

NM State Units Average | 1,330 |: 70.0:

CSU-B points |: average |: 1,171 |: 61.6:

NMSU Earning Margin | +8.4:

Jans vs. CSU-B |: 4-0 (1,000)

At Pan Am Center |: 2-0 (1,000)

In the center of Icardo | 2-0 (1,000)

Jans vs. Barnes |: 4-0 (1,000)

Barnes v. NM | 2-16 (.111)

NMSU at 1.30 pm | 18-10 (.643)

UPDATE VS CSU BAKERSFIELD |: FEBRUARY 7, 2019

• Following 10 points, 61-51, and with 1:49 left in regulation, Agca went an incredible 11-1 when she finished 1. 30, forcing overtime, and Queen Travell nailed the three-game winning streak. To raise the horn in the extra session, NM defeated Icardo Center Roadrunners 71-70.

• Terrell Brown threw a high-speed diver with 12 seconds to pass the second rigor with all 62 questions to loop and send the game overtime. Once in the OT, it looks like Jarkel Joiner was calling the game when he joined the jump at an average distance of eight seconds. Taguhi, however, had other ideas.

• His three arrows were a night of 13 dots, and he was one of four agrarians who finished with two-digit numbers. He was also the 13th Brown to help the Queen win the game.

• AJ Harris and Johnny McCants each scored 10 points for the Aggies, who went 1-1 in Chris Jans’s away season.

• Eli Jouhani made 11 appearances on the pitch helping Aggini to put 39-34 points on the glass.

• Again it was the Aggies’ top depth that helped them win the day. NM State maintained 31-13 (+18) for CSU Bakersfield in terms of storage points. It helped compensate for 21.7 percent (5-to-23-hour) night for three-point land for their eighth straight winning visitors.

• Thanks to the win, the Aggies spread their winning streak to five games against CSU Bakersfield and dropped one win by 20 in a year.

UPDATE |: At UTRGV |: AN AN 25, 2020

• For the ninth time in 2019-20, the Aggies advanced to their next victory as Ivan Aurrecoechea scored a team-high 19 points, finishing with a pair of great performances in the full line 24 seconds leading NM to UTRGV 67- 62 to win.

• McKants finished the game with 12 points, which saw Agis erase a deficit of six points in the first half.

• For the game NM State shot 55.6% from the field during Chris Jans’ regular season WAC field. Fourth best field goal percentage.

• Five of all 24 field goals made by the Agris assisted, and seven of the eight players on the floor provided two or more assists. Help Barry Rice led the way with four assists to pass eight points, four steals and a steal.

• Terel Brown continued his brutal shooting rate with nine points from three four-point attempts with three attempts. The senior also reported three seasonal thefts.

• NM won, despite earning the fourth lowest point in the JAC as a head coach in the WAC game.

UPPER VIEWS:

• Two of the Agis’ top three earnings have been in each of their last two games. Last Saturday at UTRGV, the state overcame a six-point deficit, and had an 11-point climb to the WAC victory at Seattle U earlier that week.

• Since junior guard Evan Gilyard II became eligible on December 19, 2019, the Agigans have not lost a game. Since then, NM State has tallied nine consecutive wins, which is good for the nation’s fifth longest winning streak.

• The whole board count has improved a lot with Gillard II.

Category |: With Gilliard II | Without Gilliard II |: The difference:

PPG |: 76.9 |: 67.1 |: +9.8:

Opposition PPG |: 64.4 |: 55.9 |: -8.5:

FG% |: .428 |: .496 |: +6.8:

3FG% |: .303 |: .413 |: +11:

• Having to play a bigger role because of injuries to Agigi, senior guard Shawn Buchanan was everything. Playing one, two and three, Buchanan gives the Aggies versatility, and when he captures three or more strikeouts at NM State this season is 8-1.

• Since the start of the WAC game, the Aggies have had a good time. NM State has contributed two-thirds of its field goals in the WAC game, and has helped 30 of its 45 shots in the last two games.

• January passes to Las Cruces under a different name: Jans-Uary. Since taking over in New Mexico, third-year head coach Chris Jans is 19-1 (0.950) as Agigi’s backup roommate during the month. Ans has a career record of 25-4 (.862) per month for his career. It is the second-highest winning percentage in January by NCAA Division I active head coach and only Gonzaga’s Mark Few (.896) has a better winning percentage in the month.

• Jans has made six wins for even his 100th NCAA Division I head coaching career.

• In games with five and fewer points, Ans is 16-7 (0.696) during his tenure in New Mexico. Overall, his record in that configuration is 22-12 (.647) as NCAA Division I head coach.

• In games with 10 or fewer points, J is 27-13 (0.675) in New Mexico. Overall, his record in those games is 38-20 (.655) as NCAA Division I head coach.

• Ans has an impressive 37-3 (.925) record in games played at Pan-Am Center as Agis head coach.

• Since the 2011-12 season, the Aggies have been thrilling 125-13 (0.906) inspirational entries inside the Pan Am Center.

• The Agts are ranked in the top five in the national stats in six statistical categories, passing Thursday night’s draw, including three field goals attempts (32th, 550th), revenge level (19th, +7.2), striking out defense ( 17th, 60.8ppg), scoring a margin (40th, +10.5), field goals consisting of three points in one game (36th, 9.2) and three points (26th, 193).

• NM State has won 19 of 21 of its 21 games in the board battle in 2019-20-20. Through those 19 games, the Aggies have a record of 15-4 (0.789).

• Including Saturday night at UTRGV, the Aggies entered the WAC lottery in just 31:48 minutes out of a possible 240 minutes. New Mexico has averaged 13.2 percent of all six games this season, but 13.2 percent.

• NM State is one of only four NCAA Division I men’s basketball teams to boast two of the best field goal percentage points in its conference. Ivan Aurrecoechea (.599) leads the WAC in field goals percentage, while Johnny McCann (.571) is second in the league. Except for NM, South Alabama (Sun Zone), UC Santa Barbara (Big West) and South Dakota State (Summit League) all have two of the most accurate shooters in their two leagues.

WAC FACTS:

• New Mexico is the only WAC team of 9 teams to have lost a league in 2019-20.

• At 6-0 in WAC action, the Aggies are comprised of only 14 teams from the country that have not yet suffered a league defeat. Other members of this group include Austin Pay (Ohio Valley), Baylor (Big 12), Dayton (A-10), Harvard (Ivy League), LSU (SEC), Murray State (Ohio Valley), Norfolk State (MEAC). , Princeton (Ivy League), San Diego State (Mountain West), Seton Hall (Big East), Winthrop (SoCON), Yale (Ivy League).

• Agis 15 overall wins are the highest in the HRL, more than any other Baptist in California this season.

• Since last season, the Aguadres have won 24 consecutive games against WAC opponents. It is the longest conference winning ribbon in all rounds of Division I of the NCAA. In the WAC regular season games, the Aggies have recorded 21 consecutive wins, the longest unbeaten run in league history.

• Inside the Pan Am Center, the Agigi redirected 19 consecutive victories against WAC enemies, starting the 2016-17 campaign. These 19 straight WAC victories represent the nation’s second longest winning home series in conference games. Only South Dakota (24) has a more active winning streak at home conference games.

• As Ans and Company took over in Las Cruces until the start of the 2017-18 season, New Mexico has a 33-3 (.917) record in WAC games. Out of the Western Conference of the West Coast Conference (WCC) and Vermont (34-3, .919) only Gonzaga (40-1, .976) came out as the winning percentage of higher conferences at the same congress. Vermont (34-3, .919) is tied with NM State for the second-league winning percentage since 2017-18, and Virginia (38-7, .844) is fourth.

• More often than not, the Aggies have started WAC with their right foot. New Mexico is 15-2 (0.882) all-time in WAC openers. Now in his third season in Las Cruces, head coach Chris Ans has 2-1 (.667) performances in the WAC Open and is 3-1 (.750) in the league as the NCAA Division I. bench chair

• New Mexico tops the WAC ranking in the NET rankings (118), ESPN BPI (88) and KenPom (100).

• Depth is again key to Ages’s success in WAC. Currently five different New Mexico players have averaged at least 11 points per game, including Trevelin Queen (15.2 ppg), Ivan Aurrecoecha (14.2 ppg), Terrell Brown (11.7 ppg), Johnny McCants (11.2 ppg): and ab Abar Rice (10.7 ppg).

• The offense of the Aggies is not only diverse in the WAC game, it has also been effective. Four out of the five players who earn double-digit points in league action throw 51.2 percent or better. The only exception to this is Abari Rice, who strikes “only” at a 46.5 percent rate (20 of 43).

• In addition, one of the Aggies’ top five scorers in the WAC roster kills at least 47.8 percent from three points. At the WAC Games, the Aggies posted team shooting fragments of 498 / .405 / .759 as opposed to 0.430 / .336 / .743 split of their opponents.

CITY B REAL CITY AK IONS | ROSTER |: WORLD |: STATISTICS

• Rebounding and protection. It’s the best way to describe Roadmunners, which competes with Pan Am Center as one of three WAC teams that have not lost a league in league action.

On glass, CSU Bakersfield ranks eighth in the country, giving WAC a leading offensive rebounding average of 13.95 per game. That means their overall rebound is +8.7, which is 10th nationally and the best in the WAC.

• One of the nation’s top shooters, Sary Perry, fled Northwestern to Nachitoches, LA, and in his first season as Roadrunner, he leads the WAC charts and ranks 14th in the nation in assist-turn ratio. 2.76: Each of his 4.3 assists is the top of the team, and the second highest among all WAC players.

• CSU Bakersfield relies on a wide variety of offensive tackles, led by Taze Moore and his 11.9 points per game. Behind Moore is D’Montaine Buckingham, who averages 10.4 ppg. It’s Buckingham, who runs a gang mentality for Roadrunners at 4.5 per game. In total, the five Roadrunners average at least four reports per game, and no one in their roster knows more than 4.5.

• Slow pace allows Roadrunners to keep things close to their opponents. CSU Bakersfield has been involved in 10 games that were decided by 10 points or less, and has participated in four overtime competitions this year. KenPom lists the team’s adjusted rates as the 308th in the nation’s 353rd NCAA Division I Group.

Coming nearby

• The next time the Aghigans go to court, February will be over the world. 7 pm Saturday night. At 00, NM State welcomes WAC archival rival Grand Canyon to the Pan Am Center for its annual Pack the Pan Am game. The time between Aggies and Lopes is set at 7pm. At 00. With FOX Sports Arizona Plus it is planned to broadcast the game across the country.

++ NM state ++

