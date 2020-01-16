advertisement

OREM, UT – Utah Valley’s Emmanuel Olojakcock has just responded to the speedy barrier of Queen Trvelin, New Mexico, with her two-handed jam, which bleached the Agers’ lead two, 40-38, joining the chart. go back at 15:25.

Two hundred and fifteen seconds later, McKants finished 15-1 with a monstrous run that lifted the visitors’ lead to 54-39.

advertisement

As they say, life comes to you quickly.

Offense showing off their offense, the Aggies 15-1 miscarriage represented most of their 28-11 seasons with a 9:36 mark, allowing the WAC lone squad to claim 70-56 without losing the league. Defeat the Wolverines inside the UCCU Center on Thursday night.

Recovering from 10 turnovers in the first half, New Mexico has made just five throws in the last 20 minutes of action. That, as well as the 48.2 percent (27-27) showing on the second pitch, allowed the visitors to extend their regular season WAC victories to 19, a shy one, breaking the league record of 20 set by Utah in the late 1990s.

FIRST HALF:

• Owning the WAC Player of the Week required J Abari Rice to take just 10 seconds to get out on the field, keeping the wide open trio in control of the game’s first possession. Despite Rice’s early strike, the trifecta proved within the first four minutes that the goal and change of Agit’s lone field was to change.

• Emmanuel Olojakcok charged the home crowd with a lane down the alley that gave the hosts their only slant lead, 7-5, 16. On the 29th of this passage. From there, one of the themes of the first half, New Mexico’s free-throw shooting, was designed to make sure that visitors no longer turned around.

• McKants came in with only 34.5 percent shooting (10-of-29 points), but those who wanted to participate couldn’t believe it, as the junior scored 9-0 Agie’s run with three free throws. Overall, McCants came 6th out of 6 in the game.

• The state of New Mexico also included a trio of triples in the consecutive run by Trevelin Queen, who helped the hosts lead 14-7 on a 14:03 mark.

• Isaiah White was able to throw the Wolves even the last time his trio did 16-16, but the Aggies used another 7-0 run to close out the other two McCants free throws to capture the lead.

• The Queen also caught fire in the late stages of the circle, and by scoring seven points in a row for the Aggies to help the Wolverines chase.

• Evan Gillard II half-hit 10-of-12 which showed half of the free throw line striking out one of two, but the Agiginos were never able to partially move up to 10 turnovers.

• Helping compensate for these 10 shots of Agi was shown during the first 20 minutes of some of the most exhilarating shooting action. Having worked with the Queen for the first 13 semester markers, the Agts created footage of 0.409 / .429 / .833 frames, while the wolves slipped the rock in a 0.385 / .273 / .571 clip.

SECOND HALF

• Queen rested in the second half, scoring just four points, but Brown got the last 20 minutes, striking out 11 of 17.

• It was Brown who started the Aggies 15-1 run for you, doing a pair on the line. Brown also fed the rock, Brown struck three times in the corner three times before leading the Aggies to a two-point lead of 49-39 and a fast-paced 12:56 mark.

• Following the McCants flood, which made New Mexico State 54-39 at 11. By 50, visitor guidance never went below double digits. Brown lifted that lead by 19 points, 69-49, when he came out of the game in the fourth and final triple jump of 5:28.

• Casdon Ardin scored five of the Wolverines’ last seven points, and New Mexico State did not play in the last 5:27, but it did not matter.

SECTOR CITY / SECURITY STATISTICS

• Brown and Queens each scored 17 points and led the Aggies to their sixth consecutive victory. Scoring 13 points in a return game and team-highs (eight), a touchdown (three) and a steal (three) was McCan’s.

• Having one of their best free shooting nights this season, New Mexico has transformed 15 of its 17 attempts from that range and finished with a 88.2 percent shooting range.

• No other Eagles out of Brown, McCanns and Queens have scored more than six points.

• White traveled the Utah Valley on a 16-point, 11-double double-double road. Ard is currently 10th in the last Wolverines who have dropped their last three.

• Including tonight, the Aggies entered the WAC Tournament with just 4:34 left in the 160th minute. According to the figures, New Mexico State has led all but four of its four WAC games this season, but 2.9 percent.

• Thanks to the win, the Agts are in the road race for the first time this season at .500 mark (3-3) or above.

Coming nearby

• Falling on the heels of the Aggies at the WAC rankings is Seattle W, and the Pacific Northwest is where New Mexico next heads. Saturday Night 8. At 00. MT, Aggies shoots for its 20th consecutive WAC regular season win as it heads to Redhawk Center to capture Seattle. The WAC digital network will bring clashes to viewers around the world.

++ NM state ++

advertisement