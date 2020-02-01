advertisement

PHOENIX – The New Mexico State women’s basketball team fell to the Phoenix Grand Canyon 60-49 in the Western Athletic Conference at noon Saturday.

After the Lakers (11-8, 6-2 WAC) came out 6-4, the Aggies (7-14, 4-4) went 10-2 with a 14-8 advantage 4:13 per run. play in the era. The GCU then cut the lead to one, but the NM state finished the quarter strong and went 18-15 after one. Sophia Inusa scored seven points in the quarter.

The second quarter was back because the Agies could not shake the Mountains. Then shortly before halfway through the match, the GCU despaired of the Bears in the triple finals, which cut the NM state mark to 31-30 and changed momentum. New Mexico State went 46.4 percent in the first half, including 4-6 from deep.

With opaque changes, the Grand Canyon quickly took a 36-35 lead, falling in the media. Then the two defenders were locked up, and neither side managed to clear the GCU for 54 seconds. After skipping a second free throw, Tailey Grace grabbed the rap and ran the length of the floor to tie the game at 37 in 48 seconds. The Grand Canyon then struck another buzzer beating the fourth quarter 39-37.

Aaliyah Prince opened the fourth quarter with a back-to-back lead of 41-39, but Agi’s offense stopped there, earning five more points and falling 60-49.

Gia Pack scored 14 points and grabbed nine raps while playing in his hometown. Sofia Inusa added nine points. As a team, the state of NM shot 50 percent from three and forced 11 Lope turnovers.

The WAC pair of WAC games starting on Thursday, February 6 at 6pm in Chicago return to Las Cruces. and ends with Kansas City on Saturday, February 8 at 2pm. As always students, get free access with student ID.

