LAS CRAZY, NM – The Gia Pack came off the field 1.4 seconds away, and the New Mexico State women’s basketball team tightened a strong California Baptist offense as it began its Western Athletic Conference with its 57th Western Athletic Conference on Thursday night. This was NM State’s 23rd straight WAC win at home.

After the Lancers (8-7, 0-1 WAC) started the game 5-0, New Mexico (4-10, 1-0 WAC) adjusted to 6:29. 5 points. play after three games with Amanda Soderqvist. The Lancers then led 11-8, but Rodriguez Echols converted a three-point play to start the run that saw the Aggies lead 15-11. The CBU bounced back and took a 19-17 advantage as Adriana Henderson’s pair of free throws tied the game until the second quarter.

The teams started slowly in the second quarter, and the Lancers led 24-19 7. In the middle of 32. However, Soderquist’s kick-off kick started a 16-2 run to end the half with 7:14 on three balls and NM State led 35-26 at the break. The state of New Mexico spent just 2-12 (16.7 percent) shots from Baptist California on the bottom of the quarter.

The Lancers pulled out 2-3 zones to start the third, which slowed Agi’s offense and sparked a 14-4 run to make it 40-39, with 3:22 remaining in the third. The CBU ramped up its defense to lead 46-44 in three quarters.

Nana Soule got the go-ahead runners in fourth, and Sufia Inusa dug in three to help build NM to 53-46. Subsequently, the California Baptist slowly fought back and tied the 53rd game at 1:40. Soule gave NM State the lead, but the lunches were dug three times, holding the score to 56-55 a minute later.

After New Mexico missed the controversial layout, it was able to stop and the ball stayed for seven seconds. Leaving the void, Henderson drove to the edge and found Pac, who was the winner of the bet, with 1.4 seconds on the clock. The Lakers then threw the ball into their next possession, and NM State opened the conference game with a 57-56 victory.

Coming into the evening game, the California Baptist led the WAC with a WAC of 78.1 per game, but Aggies’ court press dominated the night, holding Lancer to just 32 percent shooting and 56 points on the night. NM prevented CBU 50-42 and forced 21 turnovers.

Soderquist scored 11 team-high points and Inesus added 10. Pack and Soule dominated the glass, earning Soul eight and earning 13 career high-profile reports, with Pak lifting 13 season boards.

On Thursday, January 9th, at 6:00 PM in the state of Chicago, New Mexico will be on its way to the WAC. (MT) and Kansas City on Saturday, January 11 at 12 noon. These two games are scheduled to be streamed live on the WAC digital network.

