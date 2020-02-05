advertisement

LAS CRAZY, NM – Four high school championships and one junior college player have committed to playing football in NM.

On Wednesday, defensive lineman Gareth Bishop, offensive lineman Jae’vone Brown, wide receiver Cole Harry, midfielder Lorenzo MacMillan and wide receiver Jaidarion Smith signed with the Aggies, concluding a 2020 signing class. Today’s additions increase the state of NM’s crop to 17.

Back in December, at the beginning of the NCAA signing, the Aggies imported most of their newcomers (12) before adding five. Ten of the 17 NM State applicants are due tomorrow and will be joining the team in spring practice.

The signature class now has 10 offensive weapons and seven defensive breakers, including five defensive backs, five wide receivers, three offensive linemen, two defensive linemen, one running and one quarter.

Nine states are represented, eight of which are student-athletes from California, two are from Texas and one from Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Washington.

2020 SIGNS:

Bishop of Gareth

6-2 |: 285 |: Defensive line

Arvada, Colo. |: Pomona South HS:

Jae’vone Brown:

6-4 |: 310 |: Offensive line

Holland, Texas |: Holland HS

Camden Justes# *

6-8 |: 295 |: Offensive line

Denham Springs, La. |: Coffeyville Community College

Isaiah Garcia-Castañeda# *

6-0 |: 180 |: Wide receiver

Twentynine Palms, Calif. |: Saddleback College:

Rich Hall:# *

6-1 |: 170 |: Security

Pompano Beach, Fla. |: Independence Community College

Cole Harry

6-0 |: 200 |: Wide receiver

Truckee, Calif. |: Truckee HS |: Saddleback College:

Javier Hinckley# *

6-1 |: 190 |: Elbow

Freedom, Mo. |: Butler Community College

Ah on Joh Onson:# *

6-2 |: 220 |: Four:

Madeira, CA | Fresno City College

Devlin Kirklin# *

6-1 |: 190 |: Security

Lexington, Miss. |: Holmes Community College

Jalyne McFall:#

6-1 |: 200 |: Wide receiver

Los Angeles, CA | Christian Hs.

Lorenzo Macmillan

5-10 |: 170 |: Running back / athlete

San Bernardino, CA |: Kajon HS

Powers of Justice# *

6-4 |: 185 |: Wide receiver

Inglewood, Calif. |: West Los Angeles College

‘Adarion Smith

5-9 |: 150 |: Wide receiver

Mesquite, Texas |: Mesquite HS:

Justin Ashton Stinson:#

6-3 |: 200 |: Defensive back

Chandler, Ariz. |: Valley Christian HS:

Stephawn Townsend:# *

6-2 |: 300 |: Offensive line

Fresno, CA | Fresno City College

Daemahni Williams:# *

6-2 |: 180 |: Elbow

San Jacinto, CA | New Mexico Military Institute

Lazar Williams# *

6-4 |: 255 |: Defensive end

Olympia, New Mexico Military Institute, New Mexico

NOTE: # – Early sign | * – Early enrollee

