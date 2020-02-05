History links
LAS CRAZY, NM – Four high school championships and one junior college player have committed to playing football in NM.
On Wednesday, defensive lineman Gareth Bishop, offensive lineman Jae’vone Brown, wide receiver Cole Harry, midfielder Lorenzo MacMillan and wide receiver Jaidarion Smith signed with the Aggies, concluding a 2020 signing class. Today’s additions increase the state of NM’s crop to 17.
Back in December, at the beginning of the NCAA signing, the Aggies imported most of their newcomers (12) before adding five. Ten of the 17 NM State applicants are due tomorrow and will be joining the team in spring practice.
The signature class now has 10 offensive weapons and seven defensive breakers, including five defensive backs, five wide receivers, three offensive linemen, two defensive linemen, one running and one quarter.
Nine states are represented, eight of which are student-athletes from California, two are from Texas and one from Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and Washington.
2020 SIGNS:
Bishop of Gareth
6-2 |: 285 |: Defensive line
Arvada, Colo. |: Pomona South HS:
Jae’vone Brown:
6-4 |: 310 |: Offensive line
Holland, Texas |: Holland HS
Camden Justes# *
6-8 |: 295 |: Offensive line
Denham Springs, La. |: Coffeyville Community College
Isaiah Garcia-Castañeda# *
6-0 |: 180 |: Wide receiver
Twentynine Palms, Calif. |: Saddleback College:
Rich Hall:# *
6-1 |: 170 |: Security
Pompano Beach, Fla. |: Independence Community College
Cole Harry
6-0 |: 200 |: Wide receiver
Truckee, Calif. |: Truckee HS |: Saddleback College:
Javier Hinckley# *
6-1 |: 190 |: Elbow
Freedom, Mo. |: Butler Community College
Ah on Joh Onson:# *
6-2 |: 220 |: Four:
Madeira, CA | Fresno City College
Devlin Kirklin# *
6-1 |: 190 |: Security
Lexington, Miss. |: Holmes Community College
Jalyne McFall:#
6-1 |: 200 |: Wide receiver
Los Angeles, CA | Christian Hs.
Lorenzo Macmillan
5-10 |: 170 |: Running back / athlete
San Bernardino, CA |: Kajon HS
Powers of Justice# *
6-4 |: 185 |: Wide receiver
Inglewood, Calif. |: West Los Angeles College
‘Adarion Smith
5-9 |: 150 |: Wide receiver
Mesquite, Texas |: Mesquite HS:
Justin Ashton Stinson:#
6-3 |: 200 |: Defensive back
Chandler, Ariz. |: Valley Christian HS:
Stephawn Townsend:# *
6-2 |: 300 |: Offensive line
Fresno, CA | Fresno City College
Daemahni Williams:# *
6-2 |: 180 |: Elbow
San Jacinto, CA | New Mexico Military Institute
Lazar Williams# *
6-4 |: 255 |: Defensive end
Olympia, New Mexico Military Institute, New Mexico
NOTE: # – Early sign | * – Early enrollee
