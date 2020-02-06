advertisement

The NM State track & field team travels to Duke City for the second week in a row. Aggies will compete in the UN Collegiate Classic in New Mexico on Friday, February 7, and Saturday, February 8, at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

The meeting will be broadcast by FloTrack.

Friday’s action is scheduled to begin at 3pm, starting with the weight throw. The day ends at a depth of 200 m, which is expected to pass at 7 pm. 50th.

The second and final day of the meeting begins at 9am on Saturday. On the 30th shot. The race ends on the track, finishing the 4x400m relay at 2am. On the 30th.

During the two-day meetings, the Aggies will head to some of the nation’s top teams, including host New Mexico, Alabama, Arizona, Kentucky, San Diego, Texas, Texas Tech, UCLA and UNLV.

The state of NM was shown well to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s recent Invitation Letter, which was guided by the efforts of passenger Lashira Tramp.

The resident of Poria, Ariz., Was in the middle of the night with a whopping 60m (7.44 seconds) and a new personal best in the 200m (24.80) race. He was named Indoor Athletic Conference Week Athlete of the Week as his 60m hurdle was the second fastest time in the history and was the best time in this WAC season.

At the same time, his efforts at the 200m high WAC was the second best time this year.

