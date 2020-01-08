advertisement

History links

LAS CRAZY, NM – The New Mexico State Women’s Basketball Team is making its first trip to the Western Athletic Conference with games on Thursday, January 9, at 6pm in Chicago. (MT) and Kansas City on Saturday, January 11 at 12 noon.

Join!

advertisement

Keep up to date on the latest NM Basketball State news by following us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Follow along

Chicago State Thursday game statistics can be found here, and live Saturday Game statistics can be found here.

Where to view:

Each of the Aggies road games this week is scheduled to be streamed live on the WAC digital network.

Return (package) to the record book

Through 14 games of the 2019-20 season, Gia Pack ranks ninth with 1,503 points in the NM State all-time list. On Dec. 18, he went on to play Madison Spence against Arizona. Pack is second in the WAC rankings (17.4) and third in rebounds (8.4).

Classify a player’s PPG points

7. Tracy Goetsch (1988-92) 120 13.0 1,559:

8. Sasha Weber (2012-16) 122 124 1,511

9. Gia Pack: (2016-President.) 109 13.8 1,503

10. Madison Spence (2007-11) 121 12.2 1.480

Cheryl Neal (2004-08) 121 11.9 1.4436

A look at the Cougars

Since the first weekend of the game, the state of Chicago now holds a 0-15 overall record and a 0-2 WAC record. The Aggies beat the Cougars three times in the WAC quarterfinals last season, including a 90-54 victory over Chicago.

The state of Chicago ranks below or near the conference in the largest statistical groups, including goalscoring (58.1) and defensive goals (88.5). However, the sums of the three differences are two-digit average, led by Tysheia Bowles (14.4). Courtney Crane (12.2) and Bethanna Carstens are the others with a two-digit average.

Scouting the Roos

Kansas holds an 8-8 overall record and a 1-1 WAC record after losing January 62-41 in Utah Valley. -80 points per hour with Gia Pack scoring 36 points.

Kansas City’s goal (65.1) and goal-line defense (66.5), however, Roos owns the best field goal percentage in the WAC (0.376). Roos is led by All WAC First Team member Erica Mattingley, who averages 15.9 points per game. In three games with New Mexico last season, Mattel scored 17, 17 and 37 points.

Next:

The Aggies continues to hold conventions with home dates against the Utah Valley on Thursday, January 16, at 6pm. and Seattle W at noon on Saturday, January 18.

++ NM state ++

advertisement