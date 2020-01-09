advertisement

CHICAGO – The Gia Pack finished fifth in its season (20 points, 11 rebounds) and moved to No. 8 overall in the NM state championship, with the Aggies coming off a 2-0 start in the Western Athletic Conference with 73. -60 Road Victory in the State of Chicago Thursday Night at the Jones Convocation Center.

New Mexico State (5-10, 2-0 WAC) was hot early and led to 10-4 after a few free throws from the Pack at 5:01 mark. After the Cougars (0-16, 0-3) closed within three, 14-11, NM closed the first with an 8-2 lead, leading 22-13 after one.

The second quarter was the All Aggies as they opened their lead after 30 minutes by Amanda Soderqvist 30-13. NM State crushed the rest of the half and scored 42-24 at the break. During that time, New Mexico shot 9-16 from the field, outscoring Chicago 22-11. Closed had 14 points in half.

However, CSU refused to give up and got hotter than the three as they advanced to 9: 50-41 in the third. Then a free-kick and a goal by Nana Soule and Soufia Inusa kicked the goal, giving the state a 9-0 lead until the quarter-final, giving Aggies a 59-41 lead.

New Mexico was able to respond to every fourth-quarter Cougar bucket and held its 18-point advantage to 68-50 with 5:43 left in the game. After the state of Chicago closed at 11:58. In the 58th minute, Aggies closed in on the defense and outscored the Cougars with a 73-60 victory and started their title defense 2-0.

Pack moved up to No. 8 on NM’s all-time rankings as his double-double pushed past Sasha Weber. The Phoenix captain is currently sitting at 1,523, with only one aggregate to earn at least 1,500 points.

Gia Buckets.

The senior now holds the 8th spot in the NM all-time scoring list with 1,513 points. # AggieUp pic.twitter.com/rR8DYVgc1H:

Alia Prince scored 12 points in her first game without the flu, while Inusus and Adenike Aderinton finished with 8 points each. As a detachment, NM State dominated the inside, outscoring the Cougars 48-30 at halftime and coming out 37-26. Aggies shot 44.8 percent from the floor at night.

The state of NM is now heading to Kansas City for a season-ending revenge on Rose to compete at the stunning, overtime WAC Tournament semifinals at 12 noon. (MT): This game is scheduled to stream live on the WAC digital network.

++ NM state ++

