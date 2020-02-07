advertisement

Game Twenty-five

NM State (18-6, 9-0 WAC) in Kansas City (12-12, 4-5 WAC)

Saturday, 8 February |: 6: At 00. MT |: Swinney Leisure Center (1,500) |: Kansas City, Mo.

View | Listen | Live Stats |: NM State Playing Cards |: Kansas City

Opening tips

advertisement

• Continuing its five-day outing at midnight, the New Mexico men’s basketball team opens stores in Kansas City, Massachusetts, for Saturday night’s showdown with WAC Enemy Kansas City. The 16th consecutive game between the two teams will be scheduled at 6pm inside the Swinney Recreation Center. At 00. MT

• WAC digital network is planned to be implemented throughout the country. Distinguished game actress Jack Air Nixon, a member of the State Bank of America Athletics Hall of Fame during the airwaves, will call the action out of her room. Nixon’s story can be heard on the local 99.5 FM KXPZ in Las Cruces.

• Outside Las Cruces, listeners can access Nixon’s call from Aggie Sports Network’s affiliate stations, including 103.5 FM KNMZ (Alamogordo), 1150 AM KNMM (Albuquerque, 1240 AM KAMQ (Carlsbad), 1380 AM KHEY (El Paso), 1230 AM, 94.9 FM KYVA (Gallup) and 107.1 FM KMDS (Las Vegas) Fans who cannot find in any field can also find their broadcast via the worldwide available TuneIn app.

SERIES HISTORY |: NM STATE v. KANSAS CITY

Overall, Kansas City | 14-1 (.933)

In Las Cruces, N.M. |: 7-0 (1,000)

At Pan Am Center |: 7-0 (1,000)

Kansas City, M 5-1 (.833)

In the center of Swini | 5-1 (.833)

In neutral areas |: 4-0 (1,000)

Last match |: KC 71, NM at State 74 | 1.11.20:

Last NM State win |: 1.11.20 |: 74-71:

State final state win | 1.11.20 |: 74-71:

Winning the Last NM State Road |: 3.2.19 |: 92-58:

Latest KC Winning |: 1.18.14 |: 68-66:

Last KC home win |: 1.18.14 |: 68-66:

Latest KC Road Win | nobody

Greatest Margin of Victory (State) |: 25 |: 73-48 on 1.27.18

Largest Defeat Margin (NM State) |: 2 |: 68-66 on 1.18.14

Current row |: NM won 14

The last five games |: 5-0 (1,000)

The last five home games | 5-0 (1,000)

The last five away games | 5-0 (1,000)

The last 10 games |: 10-0 (1,000)

The last 10 home games |: 7-0 (1,000)

The last 10 away games | 5-1 (.833)

NM State Units Average | 1,105 |: 73.7:

CC points average |: 894 |: 59.6:

NM State Earning Margin | +14.1:

Jans vs. Kansas City | 5-0 (1,000)

At Pan Am Center |: 3-0 (1,000)

In the center of Swini | 2-0 (1,000)

Jans vs. Donlon |: 2-0 (1,000)

Donlon v. NM State | 0-1 (.000)

NM State All-Time 2.8 |: 22-8 (.733)

MESSAGES TO THEM

• NM leads the top 50 teams in the country in at least eight statistical categories. In the charts of the nations, the Aggies are 29th in field goal attempts (625), 17th in rebound margin (+7.2), seventh in defense (59.8 ppg), 27th in goals on the transfer line (+11.1), 34th. Three points (9.2) per game, 20th in three-pointers (220), 44th overall (349) and 34th (0.750).

CREATE CREATION

• Tomorrow’s dominance of the Ages in the WAC led to any number of impressive victories for the team.

• NM State’s 12-game winning streak is currently the fifth-longest in the NCAA Division I Group.

• Since last season, the Aggies have won 27 consecutive games against the WAC opposition in the nation’s long-running action against the league’s enemies.

• In the regular season of the WAC, NM State again won 24 consecutive wins, the longest streak in league history.

• NM has won each of their last five road games, a piece that is the sixth longest at the moment.

• At their home site of Pan Am Center, the Aggies have collected 21 straight victories against the WAC opposition. It is the nation’s second longest winning conference home game, contributing only to South Dakota’s 25th consecutive home win over the Semitic opponents.

• NM State has won its last 12 WAC road games. Of all the other NCAA Division I teams, only Gonzaga (35 games) was a longer winner in conference road games.

ABOUT CASES

• Depth as the head coach for Chris Ans was a key factor for the Agers. Seven different Aggies have led the NM State in scoring at least one game this season.

• Redshirt sports defender Ab Abi Rice has scored two points in each of his last three games. In the absence of senior guard Trvelyn Quinn, Rice is the leading scorer for Aggies (12.7 ppg).

• Senior striker Ivan Avrekochian (11.0 ppg) and junior striker Johnny McKants (8.8 ppg) have the best team field percentage of all WAC players. Aurrecoechea (.598) leads the shooting league, followed by McCants (.05).

• Junior guard Evan Gilyard II became eligible hours before Wednesday, December 18, in a state-of-the-art non-conference game against Arkansas-Pa. Bluff, as the Aggies have been a perfect 12- 0:

• NM State is one of eight teams in the nation that have not lost a conference game this season. Also on the list are Baylor, Dayton, Gonzaga, Princeton, San Diego State, Winthrop and Yale.

NO, NO PROBLEM

• As the loss of senior Trevelin Queen due to a side meniscus tear in their two game WAC trips to the Utah Valley and Seattle, the Aggies continue their winning ways.

• After coming together one after the other, the Aggies are averaging 67.8 points per game while leaving their opponents only 55 times in a single game.

• During those four games, the Aggies shot 4747 / .368 / .725 shooting units and moved the ball very well. NM has averaged 15 assists in its last four games.

• Overall, Queen, Terrell Brown, AJ Harris, Clayton Henry, Wilfried Likayi, Dajour Joseph and Jabari Rice have missed a combined 85 games due to various injuries. Despite all this, NM State still has two games leading the WAC first.

JANS THE MAN:

• On Thursday, January 30, with the Aggies winning at CSU Bakersfield, NM State produced 10 and more games winners in each of the last four seasons. Third-year head coach Chris Ans went through 10 or more consecutive seasons in each season at Las Cruces, becoming the first head coach of NM to produce a two-win streak in three consecutive seasons.

• January passes to Las Cruces under a different name: Jans-Uary. After taking over in New Mexico, third-year head coach Chris Jans is 20-1 (0.952), as the Agis Reserve League for the month. For his career, Jans has a 26-4 (.867) record during the month. It is the second-highest winning percentage in January by NCAA Division I active head coach and only Gonzaga’s Mark Few (.896) has a better winning percentage in the month.

• Jans has made just three wins for his NCAA Division I head coaching career, even reaching 100.

• In games with five and fewer points, Jans is 17-7 (0.708) during his tenure in New Mexico. Overall, his record in that configuration is 24-12 (.667) as the NCAA Division I head coach.

• In games with 10 and fewer points, Jans is 28-13 (0.683) during his tenure in New Mexico. Overall, his record in games of that configuration is 39-20 (.661) as the NCAA Division I head coach.

• Ans has an impressive 39-3 (.929) record in games played at Pan-Amman Center as Agis head coach.

• In the 2017-18 season, the Jets have won 12 consecutive games in February. In his head coaching career at Division I of the NCAA Division I, Yans went 21-4 (.840) that month.

FEBRUARY FOUNDATION

• Since 2014, the Agrarians have been the fourth highest gainer in the nation since February.

1. Vermont (41-6) .872

2. Gonzaga (43-7) .860

3. Wichita State (42-7) .857

4. State of NM (36-8) .818

5. Kansas (40-10) .800

UPDATE |: NM STATE CHICAGO STATE |: FB: 6, 2020

• By just one point in the lead midway through the opening half, the Aggies got a boost from Eve Gillard II, who opened up seven straight points to start the 20-4 run that pushed NM State to 71-49. victory in the state of Chicago.

• In his first collegiate game in his hometown, Gillard II scored 12 points, as did J Abari Rice.

• Shaw Williams gave Agigin a big boost on the bench, shooting a game-high 15 points on 4-of-9 shooting.

• NM State benefited greatly from two things: the turnover of the state of Chicago and the edge of the glass. The Aggies led the Cougars with 29 points, and thanks to a 33-yard advantage, they finished with a 13-0 second-chance lead.

• The win was the Aggies’ 15th consecutive win over Chicago and head coach Chris Jans 12. He moved to 0-0 all-time against Illinois State 12-0 in his NCAA Division I head coaching career.

UPDATE v. KANSAS CITY |: AN AN 11, 2020

• Senior Terrell Brown returned to the lineup, scoring 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting, aboard Rice turning Aggies’ first double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds and NM State. Kansas City’s late charge of a 74-71 victory over Roos inside the Pan Am Center.

• Things looked good to the Aggies after Brown came out of the field at 7-11 with a wide open three-pointer that led the hosts to a 69-57 lead at 2. Going 44, but in Last 2:27, Roos joined three of his 13 three-pointers, making things more interesting than any of the g-angles.

• Trevelin Queen added 16 points for the NM state, which scored 61.7 percent of its field goals (29 of 47). The field goal percentage is the best in Chris Ansey’s tenure as NM State’s head coach.

• The move of the delicate ball also helped Agigi as they completed 20 goals on 29 baskets. Evan Gillard II transferred five of them to go four points.

• The three-pointer was the weapon of choice for the embittered Roos as Kansas City went 13th (54.2 percent) from the length of the second WAC loss.

• NM State’s three-point victory was the thinnest margin of victory in the WAC competition this season. Agias is 3-0 in this season’s WAC games with five and fewer points and 9-0 in head coach Chris Yance.

• IM won 23-9 in the reserve gate.

KANSAS IN THE CITY OF CITY |: ROSTER |: WORLD |: STATISTICS

• The last time the Aggies and Roos went trails, Kansas City went 3-3, and 2-3 appearances in WAC competitions. In their last game, Roos dropped the UTRGV victory to 73-60, which represented Vaqueros’ first true road victory of the year.

• Missing Roos’ first ‘Aggies’ match this season, senior forward Anan White has come in to work. Kansas City’s leading scorer (10.5 ppg) and best rebounder (7.2 per game) has gone from 7 to just 5 to 26 (19.2 percent) in his last three outings.

• After winning their first two WAC home games of the season, the Roos have dropped the last three to move on to the triple tie for fifth place in the league table with seven games remaining.

• Shooting a three-point field goal and preventing it was the key to Roos’ success this season. Kansas City leads the WAC in long-distance shooting with a team shooting percentage of 37.3 percent, which is the 28th best in all NCAA Division I men’s basketball. Opposition officials are firing just 30.4 percent from beyond the archway against Rozos, who is the WAC’s top figure, also 57th in the country.

• Brandon McKissich (10.4 ppg) and Rob Whitefield (9.9 ppg) represent two of Roos’ top threats long distance. Whitefield’s 58 long balls are made at a distance of 42.3 percent video, while McKissic has 22 at 36.1 percent.

• Balanced goal scorer with five players averaging at least 9.1 points per game, and it is Jordan Voice Gilles who leads the team with a field goal percentage of 50.3 percent (82 of 163).

Coming nearby

• Upon returning from the Midwest, the Aggies will release their longest home game hiatus in Las Cruces this season. Those three game runs begin Thursday night inside the enormous Pan Am Center when NM State 7. 00:00 hosts WAC opponent Seattle W. Exhibition

++ NM state ++

advertisement