LOS ANGELES – On Sunday, the New Mexico State Diving Team ended its time at the UCLA Diving Invitational, a platform event.

“The girls competed very well today,” said diving coach Miranda King. “They both competed for the first time on a new diving, and both did well. in a great place to compete this morning. Most of the schools here compete at least once a week, if not more. I’m very proud of their mental game this week and this competition was a great way to start the WAC conference championships and zones coming up. ”

Forty-two divers competed at the platform event. Lily Ellis finished 31st with 154.00 points, and Italy’s Aranzabal 136.25th was good for 38th.

The Agts return to the pool when they travel to Albuquerque on Saturday, January 25, to take New York City on I-25.

