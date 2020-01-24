advertisement

Game Twenty-one

New Mexico State (14-6, 5-0 WAC) at UTRGV (6-12, 2-3 WAC)

Saturday, January 25 |: 6: At 00. MT |: UTRGV Fieldhouse (2,500) |: Edinburgh, TX

NM State Playing Cards |: UTRGV Game Notes:

Opening tips

• Created from the nation’s seventh longest winning streak as well as the WAC action record-breaking men’s basketball team, New Mexico State travels three games in league action, heading to the State of Leon Starr Saturday night UTRGV show.

• The exhibit inside the UTRGV Fieldhouse is scheduled for 6pm. At 00. With the WAC digital network, MT plans to broadcast every second of the action during the 23rd multilateral meeting between the two programs.

• US Bank / New Mexico State House of Fame Jack Nixon will report on airwaves at the local 99.5 FM KXPZ in Las Cruces.

• Outside Las Cruces listeners can access Nixon’s call at the Aggie Sports Network affiliate stations, which include 103.5 FM KNMZ (Alamagordo), 1150 AM KNMM (Albuquerque, 1240 AM KAMQ (Carlsbad), 1380 AM KHEY (El Paso), 1230 AM, 94.9 FM KYVA (Gallup), and 107.1 FM KMDS (Las Vegas) fans who in no area can find their broadcasts through the TuneIn app, which is available nationwide.

CIRCLES |: NEW MEXICO STATE v. UTRGV

Overall UTRGV |: 19-3 (.864)

In Las Cruces, N.M. |: 10-1 (.909)

At Pan Am Center |: 10-1 (.909)

Edinburgh, Texas |: 7-2 (.778)

At UTRGV Fieldhouse |: 7-2 (.778)

In neutral areas |: 2-0 (1,000)

Last match |: NMSU 79 vs. UTRGV 72 | 3.15.19:

Last NMSU Victory |: 3.15.19 |: 79-72:

Last NMSU Home Victory |: 2.23.19 |: 88-79:

Winning the Last NMSU Road | 1.26.19 |: 63-61:

Last UTRGV victory |: 2.11.02 |: 100-86:

Last UTRGV home win |: 2.11.02 |: 100-86:

Last UTRGV Road Victory |: 12.18.80 |: 77-73:

The Greatest Margin of Victory (NMSU) |: 39 |: 83-44 on 3.5.16

Largest Debt Limit (NMSU) |: 23 |: 12-17.77 at 120-97

Current row |: NMSU won by 16 points

The last five games |: 5-0 (1,000)

The last five home games | 5-0 (1,000)

The last five away games | 5-0 (1,000)

The last 10 games |: 10-0 (1,000)

The last 10 home games |: 9-1 (.900)

The last 10 away games | 7-2 (.778)

NM State Units Average | 1,840 |: 83.6:

UTRGV points |: average |: 1,603 |: 72.9:

NMSU Earning Margin | +10.7:

Jans vs. UTRGV |: 5-0 (1,000)

At Pan Am Center |: 2-0 (1,000)

At UTRGV Fieldhouse |: 2-0 (1,000)

Jans vs. Hill |: 5-0 (1,000)

Hill v. NM State | 0-7 (.000)

NMSU All-Time 1.25 at 14-8 (.636)

UPDATE v. UTRGV |: WAC TOURNAMENT SEMIFINALS |: March 15, 2019

• Leaving Brown with a team-high 19 points, the Aghies won their WAC Championship title for the third straight season, beating Las Vegas 79-72 over UTRGV.

• A close game early in the second round turned into a runaway as JoJo Zamora quickly broke 19-8 at Aggie with a quick break that lifted NM State’s lead to 59-40 with 14. 13th.

• After that bucket, however, the Wachers offered to worry. UTRGV scored 20 of the next 26 points, whitewashing the Agts’ lead to three – 65-62 and 7.

• Shortly after two free throws by Jav Avon Levy, Valkyros pulled in after three, but Agies got the ship right. Brown started 8-0 in New Mexico, leading his canning night with his third and final three touchdowns, and after Shawn Buchanan went 1-for-2 with 3. In the full line set for 40, 3. At 40 left the Giants appeared 73-62. to guide.

• New Mexico State went 6-for-8 at the 8th minute of the game, breaking the deadline, sealing the deal and leading the winning streak to 18 games.

• A.J. Harris and Clayton Henry combined for 27 points, while six of the Agis’ 11 trio were among six in the 16th consecutive win over Wegker.

• Eli Fukha was playing near double, finishing with nine points and a game-high seven rebounds.

• Victory in Aggies’ 29th year tied the existing program record for wins in a single season.

UPDATE |: at SEATTLE U |: AN AN 18, 2020

• In the middle of the first half, halfway through the two-digit deficit, the Agts scrambled and jumped in before midnight on the back of the knot in the second half after putting 46 on the board in the second half.

• Le Abari Rice (17 points, 11 reports) was led by Ivan Avrekochea (19 points, 11 reports) and ab Abbas Rice (17 points, 11 reports), who became the first pair of Agi teammates to play a double in the same game this season. Rice’s 11 reps represented career highs, and Avreckeacha was the best of the season.

• Free throwing helped the Aggies win the day too. New Mexico came out of the game 12-12 with 6:46 to play in the final 6:46 of Johnny McCann’s 6:46 left, allowing the visitors to lead the way.

• McCants also found Rice in the wing, and the complex associated with the game’s biggest shot. A three-pointer that made the Aggies 69-64 at 2:05.

FLOWER BY VILLAGE BY:

• A program that was determined in depth when head coach Chris Ans came to NM in Las Cruces that depth was tested this season due to bad weather injuries.

• Towards Game of the Week, Terrell Brown, A.J. Harris, Clayton Henry, Wilfried Lika and ab Abbas Rice have missed the combined 70 games due to various injuries. Harris, Henry, and Lika will play for the remainder of the season, and unfortunately, the Aggies got more bad news Wednesday afternoon.

• Senior guard Trevelin Queen, the team’s leading scorer and scorer, will miss the next 4-6 weeks, recovering from a successful surgery by restoring a torn meniscus. On June 16th, Queen struck down awkwardly after beating Aggies at Utah Valley in Thurday, but returned minutes later. In a win over his team against Seattle on Saturday, Queens scored 10 points and six rebounds in 14 minutes of action.

WAC FACTS:

• New Mexico is the only WAC team of 9 teams to have lost a league in 2019-20.

• At 5-0 in WAC action, the Aggies are one of 16 teams around the world who have yet to suffer a league defeat. Other members of this group include Austin Pay (Ohio Valley), Baylor (Big 12), Columbia (Ivy League), Dayton (A-10), Harvard (Ivy League), Hearing (SEC), Freedom (A-SUN). , Murray Province (Ohio Valley, Norfolk) (UNA), Princeton (Ivy League), San Diego (Mountain West), Seton Hall (Big East), Winthrop (SoCON), Yale (Ivy League)

• August 14 overall wins are mostly tied with California Baptist at most WAC team.

• Since last season, the Aggies have won 23 consecutive games against WAC opponents. It is the longest conference winning ribbon in all rounds of Division I of the NCAA. In the WAC regular season games, the Aggies have recorded 20 consecutive wins, the longest unbeaten run in league history.

• Inside the Pan Am Center, the Agigi redirected 19 consecutive victories against WAC enemies, starting the 2016-17 campaign. These 19 straight WAC victories represent the nation’s second longest winning home series in conference games. Only South Dakota (24) has a more active winning streak at home conference games.

• Since Ans and Company took over the start of the 2017-18 season in Las Cruces, New Mexico has a 32-3 (.914) record in WAC games. Only Gonzaga (39-1, .975) out of the West Coast Conference (WCC) has a winning percentage of higher conferences over that same period. Vermont (32-3, .914) is tied with NM State for the second-league winning percentage since 2017-18, and Virginia (37-5, .881) is fourth.

• More often than not, the Aggies have started WAC with their right foot. New Mexico is 15-2 (0.882) all-time in WAC openers. Now in his third season in Las Cruces, head coach Chris Ans has 2-1 (.667) performances in the WAC Open and is 3-1 (.750) in the league as the NCAA Division I. bench chair

• New Mexico tops the WAC rankings in the NET rankings (109), ESPN BPI (87) and KenPom rankings (94).

• Depth is again key to Ages’s success in WAC. Currently five different New Mexico players average at least 11 points per game in league action, including Trevelin Queen (15.2 ppg), Ivan Aurrecoecha (13.2 ppg), Terrell Brown (12.2 ppg), Jabari Rice (11.2 ppg): and ny McKants (11.0 ppg).

• The offense of the Aggies is not only diverse in the WAC game, it has also been effective. Four of the five players who earn double-digit points in league action throw the ball with 51.4 percent or better. The only exception to this is Abari Rice, who strikes “only” with a 45.9 percent interest rate (17 of 37).

• In addition, one of the Aggies’ top five scorers in the WAC roster kills at least 46.2 percent from three points. In the WAC Games, the Aggies posted team shooting fragments of 489 / .406 / .792 as compared to their opponents’ 0.417 / .336 / .725 split.

FIND UTRGV |: ROSTER |: WORLD |: STATISTICS

• Returning to the UTRGV Fieldhouse could be just what Vaqueros should be, putting the brakes on two losing games. All six of UTRGV’s victories this season have come in the institution, including the team’s two WAC victories in Kansas City (76-64) and Chicago (87-63).

In the Utah Valley last Saturday night, the Vaqueros will go down 72-70 with a heavy loss to UVU’s Isaiah White, breaking the winning streak by 1.3 seconds.

• Keeping the point for Vaqueros is one of WAC’s best in Avon Levy. His assistant-turnover ratio of 3.44 leads the league and is 5th in the country, while his player averages 8.4 assists per NCAA Division I all season I.

• At the goal-line transfer point, it stands for Vodafone Acks, which stands on the first line of that category. With one of the three Vakeros players scoring at least 10 points in one game, the average Acks score is fourth with 14.9 points per game in the WAC.

• Also in the top three in the Vaqueros rankings is Lesley Varey B (13.6 ppg), who, along with J Jenson, gives UTRGV two of the top six WAC top two shooters with a percentage. The Acks striker hit 84.7 percent of his passes from the rough line, while the Varner II shot 80.6 percent from that distance.

• UTRGV relies heavily on the tough defense trademark, which ranks eighth in its turnover margin (+5.3) and one-game turnover in national 15th place (17.72). Almost half of UTRGV’s opponents turnover is due to theft. Vaqueros averages 8.8 games (25th in the country), and Levi is responsible for 2.21 (27th) per game.

• Four of the last seven meetings, including each of the last three, were decided by the UTRGV and the State of New Mexico by nine points or less.

FREE and easy

• Originally an area that slightly obstructed the Aggies during the pre-campaign period, the free throw line turned out to be the great good of the New Mexico State WAC Orchestra.

• At 15 non-conference tilt points, the campaigns averaged 10.3 free throws and 15.7 free throw attempts per game, dropping just 65.7 of them. Through the five WAC showcases New Mexico averages 15.2 free throws from 15.2 and 19.2 free throw attempts per game and shoots 79.2 percent from that distance.

• After deleting room numbers, the hits hit the line 13.5 percent higher, 4.9 times higher than the average, and 3 times more WAC attempts than they did in non-conference games.

• The start of the WAC game heralded the start of much more accurate shots on the line by a number of Aggies. For example, junior forward Johnny McKants placed his WAC linebacker with 78.6 percent (11 of 14), which is 46 percent higher than the non-conference accuracy level. , 32%):

HOME SWEET RAD:

• Since they arrived in Las Cruces, NM, before the start of the 2017-18 season, head coach Chris Jans and his staff have captured real road wins with more frequency and greater numbers than almost any other NCAA Division I men. basketball program in the country.

Ans Ans and the company have gone 22-7 (0.759) in real road games since he started his career in New Mexico, giving the Aggies the third best winning percentage in real road games since the start of 2017-18. Only Gonzaga (25-2, .926 winning percentage) and Virginia (22-5, .815 winning percentage) have a better winning percentage of real road tiles than the Aggies of that duration.

Six True Road Records Since 2017-18 | As of 1.24.20

25-2 |: .926 |: Gonzaga

22-5 |: .815 |: Virginia

22-7 |: .759 |: NM Province:

24-9 |: .727 |: Murray Province

21-8 |: .724 |: Houston

18-7 |: .720 |: State of Michigan

30-12 |: .714 |: Vermont

• August 22’s true road victory is the eighth in the nation since 2017-18, behind only Vermont (30), Belmont (27), Gonzaga (25), East Tennessee (25), Murray (24), Buffalo ( 23) and UC Irvine (23):

• Since last season, the Aggies have won their last 10 WAC regular season road games. It is the nation’s second longest-running winner of the regular season conference road games, a segment that surpassed only Gonzaga, which has won 35 straight regular season road games in the West Coast Conference action.

SECOND DIGIT DALIT

• During the last three plus the last seasons, the Aggies have been more impressive winners than at any other time in their history. With 20-game winning streak of 2016-17, 11 undefeated games in 2017-18 and 18-game winning streak of 2018-19, New Mexico has produced 10 or more winning streaks in three straight seasons. – something that has not been done in the history of the program.

• Having won 10 and more games in each of his first two seasons in Las Cruces, Chris Jans did something he had not done in the late 1930s. Jans and Jerry Hines (1929-40) are the only two coaches to Egin who have won 10 or more consecutive games in the return season. Hines was the winner of 21 consecutive games (1937-38) and 12 games (1938-39) in back-to-back campaigns.

• With the win in his next two games, Jans would become the first Agi head coach in program history with three consecutive seasons of three + consecutive victories.

CREATION SHOPS:

• Three of the top six percent of WAC athletic uniforms in the state of New Mexico.

• Senior striker Ivan Avrekochian leads the league with a .586 shooting percentage, while junior striker Noni McKants (.559) ranks third in the league.

• Sophomore guard Ab Abi Rice (0.491) is sixth in the league in field goals percentage.

Coming nearby

• When they return from a lonely stellar state on Sunday, the Aghigans enjoy five of their next seven games on the walls of the Pan Am Center. That race starts on Thursday evening 7. At 00. when the state of New Mexico hosts CSU Bakersfield.

++ NM state ++

