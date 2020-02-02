advertisement

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – The New Mexico men’s tennis team won its first consecutive win this weekend at UNLV Camp, taking UC Riverside and the Pacific in its last two games.

NM State 4, UC Riverside 0 |: Box account

• In the top three of the boxing tandem triumphs, it was the Aggies who took all the right strides to push ahead.

• UC Riverside won the first round, but Louis Menard and Timothee Curnier claimed a 6-3 win in a 3-3 tie to give each one a win.

• Martin Simekek and Luis Flores complete Aggies’ return with a 7-6 victory in the second heavy jump, leading NM State to 1-0.

• When singles started playing, the hooks continued to rotate. Wiser’s Jord made it 2-0 with a 6-1, 6-3 victory five times before Nicolas Buitargo kept Agigi one point ahead with his 6-2, 6-4 victory on two points.

• Simekek sealed the deal with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 third-round victory to give the Aggies their second shutout win of the season.

NM Province 4, Pacific Ocean 3 | Box account

• The Giants seemed to fall quickly to another victory as Wiser and Butrago rallied to a 6-3 win before Menard and Curry followed suit to win 7-6 in the 7th inning to give NM a match : .

• When the singer started playing, the hands were full.

• Pacific Ocean won four, six, and three positions to put NM in a 3-1 hole.

• Butrago began NM State’s comeback with a 6-3, 6-1 lead in the first inning, and Visser finished 3-3 with a 5-5, 7-5, 2-6, 6-1 lead. with victory.

• It was Menard who fought tooth and nail with a 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 comeback victory that closed the match.

Coming nearby

• Aggies travels to Abilena, Texas, for two meetings in two weeks. The first is shown on Saturday, February 15, in Abilene Christian.

