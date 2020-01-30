advertisement

Aggression to take over UNLV, Hawaii, UC Riverside and Pacific Ocean in two days

Game Two:

NM (1-0) at UNLV (0-0)

Friday, January 31 at 11am. 00 pm, MT | Las Vegas, Nev. |: Fertitta Tennis Complex

Game Three:

NM State v. Hawaii

Friday, January 31 at 3pm. At 00. MT |: Las Vegas, Nev. |: Fertitta Tennis Complex

Four games

NM State vs. UC Riverside:

Saturday, February 1st 11. 00 pm, MT | Las Vegas, Nev. |: Fertitta Tennis Complex

Game of Five:

NM State vs. Pacific

Saturday, February 1st 3. At 00. MT |: Las Vegas, Nev. |: Fertitta Tennis Complex

FIRST SERVICE

• During one of their two home games of the 2020 Book Season, New Mexico State Men’s Tennis travels north to Lev Vegas, Nev. State to begin a 10-game demo zone away from the Agi Tennis Complex. UNLV is the target of this weekend’s Aggies as they prepare to fight between UNLV, Hawaii, UC Riverside and the Pacific Ocean for two days at Fertitta Tennis Complex.

• NM won 7-0 out of Western New Mexico and last Sunday in 2020.

• Due to her performance in choir activities, Elder Noon Senior Nicholas Buitrago was recognized as a WAC men’s tennis singles player. Hailing from Bogotá, Colombia, Buitrago lost his 6-0, 6-0 draw to Delpino in the second single.

• NM is seeking its first win over UNLV since 2012. That year, the Aggies won the rebels 5-2 on February 5.

• At the same event last season, NM secured victories over both UC Riverside (4-0) and Hawaii (4-1). The Aggies are in the three-game winning streak at UC Riverside and have also emerged as winners in each of their last three games in Hawaii with the Hawaiian Islands since 2010.

FIND UNLV

• The rebels have not filed a lawsuit this spring, but they have succeeded in their decline.

• In the 2019 ITA Mountain Region Men’s 2019 Championships the Robels Doubles team, Tom Fyshevski and Milosz Dabich, advanced all the way to the 16th round.

• In his last fall tournament, the Rebels followed four of their players, securing a major draw victory in the Larry Easley Memorial Classic.

SEE THE VICTORY

• Hawaii is heading to Las Vegas in search of its first win of the 2020 season. The team has had two home runs in Arizona (4-1 and 6-1), as well as a home run against You (4-1).

• Coming 0-3 this year, Hawaii received one single gift from one of the islands, Andre Ilagan and Alex Labruine. Each of the two pairings of the team has gone 1-1 so far.

FIND UC RIVERSIDE

• Having played six games under their belt in 2020, the Buccaneers are heading to Las Vegas 4-2, which includes victories over WAC Top Player Grand Canyon (4-3) and state rival UC San Diego. (6-1):

FIND THE DASHNAKS

• Like the buyers, the Pacific Ocean has so far only played one match in the 2020 season. Unlike the NM state, the Pacific Ocean appeared to have the wrong end. On Friday, January 17, the Tigers fell to UC Davis 5-2.

• The Pacific Ocean claimed two of the three pairs of victories, but failed to fly only one after one. The winner of the final round of his singles tournament was Ross Watson, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Coming nearby

• When the Aguigans pack their four-day meeting in Las Vegas, they will be able to take a break two weeks before their next meeting. NM departs for a pair of meetings on Saturday, February 15, in Leon State. UT Permian Basin and Abilene Christian will be held in Abilene, Texas.

++ NM state ++

