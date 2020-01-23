advertisement

LAS CRAZY, NM – The 2020 NBA All-Star Game got a little spicy.

Former New Mexico State basketball star Pascal Siacam, who is now a member of NBA defending champion Toronto Raptors, was named one of five members of the Eastern Conference starting squad for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game on Thursday night.

Finishing second among all the fans in the voting section, Siakam was also ranked third by his teammates, and fourth in the media, first appearing as an NBA All-Star.

2013-16 Sixty-year-old Aggies member Siakam was seeking a WAC freshman title in the 2014-15 season before earning a WAC Player of the Year next season. As a 2015-2016 champion, Siacam collected almost unnoticed college basketball, averaging 20.2 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game over the Aggies’ 34 games.

Choosing the NBA Draft instead of the last two years of his collegiate career, Siakam was selected by the Raptors as the 27th overall pick of the 2016 NBA Draft. Before leaving the field with the Raptors, Siacam spent part of the 2017 season with the team’s D-League affiliate for the Raptors 905, leading the team to the D-League title.

As the years passed, Siakam became an integral part of the Raptors’ success, being named the NBA’s 2019 leading player. That was exactly the year before playing alongside the likes of Kawhi Leonard and his former midfielder Fred VanVlett. The Raptors ended one of the NBA dynasties by knocking out Golden State Warriors for the first NBA title in six games.

After signing a $ 130 million four-year extension with the Raptors on October 19, 2019, Siakam averaged 23.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocked shots – for every game, for every game for the Rattors, who run the Atlantic Division. with their 30-14 record. The team’s leading scorer, Siakam, has a .454 / .367 / .812 split this season.

Siakam will be on the floor of the Untied Center in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, February 16, to participate in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game. Broadcast and on TNT, the All-Star game will begin at 6pm. At 00. MT

2020 NBA All-Star Game Startups

Eastern Conference

Trae Young |: Atlanta Hawks

Kemba Walker |: Boston Celtics

Pascal Siakam |: Toronto Raptors:

Giannis Antetokounmpo |: Milwaukee Bucks (captain)

Jo ho Embidi |: Philadelphia 76ers

Western Conference

Luke Doncic | Dallas Mavericks

James Harden |: Houston rockets

LeBron James Ames | Los Angeles Lakers (captain)

Clay Leonard |: Los Angeles Clippers:

Anthony Davis | Los Angeles Lakers

++ NM state ++

